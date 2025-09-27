First Look and Trailer of Dayanand Shetty’s ‘Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai’ Unveiled

- Advertisement -

Mumbai — The first look and trailer of the upcoming psychological suspense thriller ‘Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai’ were officially unveiled on Friday at a star-studded launch event in Mumbai.

The film, produced under Daya Shetty Productions, marks a bold venture into the genre by Dayanand Shetty, popularly known for his iconic role as Senior Inspector Daya in the long-running television series CID. The launch event was hosted by dialogue writer and lyricist Suhail Abbasi, adding a creative flair to the evening.

“With such a gripping narrative, it was natural for me to back this project, and I’m quite satisfied with the outcome,” said Shetty, who also stars in the film alongside producing it.

A Stylish Psychological Thriller

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Prabal Baruah, the film promises a high-tension blend of suspense, drama, mystery, and psychological intrigue.

“Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai is a stylish psychological drama that explores deception, power, and buried secrets,” said Baruah, describing the film as an “ideal canvas for layered storytelling and atmospheric tension.”

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Aditya Srivastava, Sonali Kulkarni, Barkha Bisht, Zarina Wahab, Lilliput, Saahil Uppal, and Dayanand Shetty himself.

Presented by veteran film trade analyst Girish Wankhede, the film will be distributed by UFO Moviez and is scheduled for a November 7 release.

Dayanand Shetty: From CID to Cinema

Dayanand Shetty, best known for his powerful portrayal of CID’s Senior Inspector Daya, is a familiar face to Indian television audiences. A trained theatre actor and award-winning performer, he began his journey in 1998 when he was selected for CID—a role that made him a household name.

Beyond CID, Shetty has appeared in films such as Johnny Gaddaar, Runway, Singham Returns, and Singham Again. He has also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (Season 4) and Khatron Ke Khiladi (Season 5), and made appearances in series including Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Kkusum, and the silent comedy Gutur Gu.

With Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai, Shetty now steps confidently into the realm of cinema not just as an actor, but as a producer bringing a new voice to psychological thrillers in Indian film. (Source: IANS)