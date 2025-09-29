Priyanka Chopra Calls New York Moments With Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and Dia Mirza ‘Magical’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Priyanka Chopra Jonas is soaking up September in New York — and for her, the city feels even more special when shared with family and close friends.

The actress took to Instagram to post a gallery of photos capturing snapshots from her time in the Big Apple. The collection included candid moments with husband Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti Marie, fellow actors Ishaan Khatter and Dia Mirza, and the Jonas brothers, along with glimpses of food, art, and city life. One image that stood out showed Nick planting a tender kiss on Priyanka’s forehead — a moment that fans quickly dubbed heart-melting.

“A little New York September with the people I love was magical. #lately #blessed,” she captioned the post.

Priyanka and Nick began dating in 2018 and tied the knot that December at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur with both Hindu and Christian ceremonies. In 2022, they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

On the work front, Chopra was most recently seen in Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller and starring Idris Elba and John Cena. She will next appear opposite Mahesh Babu in the upcoming action-adventure SSMB29, slated for release in 2027.

She has also signed on for Krrish 4, marking Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut, and will star as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers. The swashbuckler features Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo in key roles.

For now, though, Priyanka’s fans are reveling in her “magical” moments from New York — a mix of family, friends, and the city she clearly treasures. (Source: IANS)