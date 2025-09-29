Ranbir Kapoor Reveals the Song He Can’t Stop Playing, Hints at Directorial Plans

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Fans got a closer look into Ranbir Kapoor’s world on Sunday when the Bollywood star went live on Instagram for his birthday, chatting with viewers about music, films, and even his long-rumored ambitions as a director.

During the session, hosted on the official account of his clothing brand Arks, Kapoor was asked about the one track he’s currently hooked on. Without hesitation, the Tamasha actor named “Barbad” from Mohit Suri’s film Saiyaara.

“One song, I think one song last year, which I truly love, is Barbad from Saiyaara. I really like that song,” Kapoor said, adding that he also enjoys the full soundtrack of the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer. Among his other recent favorites are the music from Loka and the track “Sahiba.”

Kapoor admitted that much of his music discovery comes from browsing Spotify’s Top 50 charts — both India and global. “I usually discover music from there. But yeah, this is my current favorite list,” he said.

The conversation turned from music to movies when a fan asked, “When are we getting RK, the director?” Kapoor revealed that the idea is already in motion.

“I am dying to direct a movie,” he confessed. “I have started a writer’s room, actually. I am trying to inspire myself with the two ideas I have and starting to work on them. But it is definitely on my to-do list in the next couple of years.”

For now, the Barfi! and Wake Up Sid star is content discovering new songs — but if his plans take shape, fans may soon be watching a film with Kapoor behind the camera as well as in front of it. (Source: IANS)