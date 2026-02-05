Peabody Essex Museum CEO Lynda Roscoe Hartigan to Be Chief Guest at 23rd Annual Women of the Year Awards Gala

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA — Lynda Roscoe Hartigan, executive director and CEO of the Peabody Essex Museum (PEM), will serve as the chief guest at the 23rd Annual Women of the Year Awards Gala, scheduled for March 14, 2026, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, Massachusetts.

The prestigious annual gala, produced by INDIA New England News, is expected to bring together approximately 400 community and business leaders, philanthropists, academicians, and professionals from across New England to celebrate women’s leadership, achievement, and impact.

Hartigan is the Rose-Marie and Eijk van Otterloo Executive Director and CEO of PEM and a nationally respected curator, scholar, and museum executive. She returned to PEM recently to become the museum’s first woman director, marking a historic milestone for the nation’s oldest continually operating museum.

To buy your ticket for th gala, please click here.

Founded in 1799, the Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) in Salem, Massachusetts, is the oldest continuously operating museum in the United States. PEM offers thought-provoking experiences across the arts, humanities, and sciences, connecting people through inquiry, empathy, and dialogue while celebrating creativity across time, place, and cultures. Its mission centers on deepening understanding of shared humanity and fostering a sense of belonging in an ever-changing world.

PEM stewards a world-class, multidisciplinary collection spanning African, American, Asian Export, Chinese, contemporary, Japanese, Korean, maritime, Native American, Oceanic, and South Asian art, along with architecture, fashion, photography, natural history, and rare books and manuscripts. The museum’s expansive campus—an accredited arboretum—features gardens, interactive spaces, and historic buildings.

As chief curator at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, Hartigan led an internationally recognized acquisition initiative that expanded collections of works by Black, self-taught, modern, and contemporary artists, helping reshape the canon of American art. She first joined PEM in 2003 as its inaugural chief curator and later served as deputy director, playing a central role in the interpretation and installation of the museum’s new wing and advancing its ambitious exhibition, education, fundraising, and global initiatives.

Most recently, Hartigan served as Deputy Director for Collections and Research and Chief Innovation Officer at the Royal Ontario Museum, Canada’s largest museum dedicated to art, culture, and the sciences. Her return to PEM signals a bold new chapter for the institution, blending scholarship, innovation, and inclusive storytelling.

Upendra Mishra, publisher of INDIA New England News and producer of the Women of the Year Awards Gala, praised Hartigan’s leadership and the significance of her participation.

“Lynda Roscoe Hartigan embodies the very spirit of leadership, vision, and courage that the Women of the Year Awards celebrate,” Mishra said. “Her groundbreaking career in the arts and her historic role as the first woman to lead PEM make her an inspiring chief guest for our 23rd annual gala. This event is not just a celebration—it is a powerful statement about the impact women have in shaping culture, communities, and institutions.”

Mishra added that the annual gala has grown into one of the region’s most anticipated celebrations of women’s achievement.

“For more than two decades, this event has honored extraordinary women while bringing together leaders from business, academia, philanthropy, and civic life. Having Lynda Hartigan with us this year elevates the evening and underscores our commitment to recognizing excellence and influence across all fields.”

The Women of the Year Awards Gala has become a signature event in New England, spotlighting trailblazing women while fostering dialogue, connection, and inspiration across communities.