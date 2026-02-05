Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Malaika Arora rings in the new year with a bold chop: “Naya saal, naya baal”

MUMBAI, India — New year, new look. Malaika Arora is starting 2026 with a fresh hair makeover and she’s loving every inch of it.

The actor shared a series of Instagram photos showing off her newly chopped, wavy hair, paired with a sleek all-black outfit. Keeping it playful, she captioned the post, “Chop chop … naya saal, naya baal.”

The hair refresh comes amid a busy social-media week for Malaika, who recently posted sweet birthday wishes for her sister Amrita Arora, sharing cozy snaps and a fun lift selfie with friends, including Karisma Kapoor.

Malaika has previously described this phase of her life as one of reinvention, moving beyond glamour and dance into fitness, entrepreneurship, and authorship. The new haircut seems to fit right in — a confident style switch for a woman clearly embracing change.

Nick Jonas opens up about terrifying early days after daughter Malti’s birth

LOS ANGELES — Nick Jonas is getting candid about the emotional rollercoaster he and wife Priyanka Chopra faced after welcoming their daughter, Malti, under intense circumstances.

Speaking on a podcast, the singer recalled rushing to the hospital when they learned their baby would arrive much earlier than expected. Born via surrogate at just 1 pound, 11 ounces, Malti needed immediate medical intervention and was resuscitated shortly after birth.

“She was purple,” Nick shared, describing the frightening moments before NICU doctors stepped in. Malti went on to spend nearly 100 days in neonatal intensive care, with Nick and Priyanka rotating 12-hour hospital shifts during the height of COVID.

Calling the experience a “tough reality check,” Nick praised NICU nurses as “truly angels” and said the daily routine felt surreal, with the couple barely crossing paths between shifts.

Now thriving, Malti may not remember those early days, but Nick believes the experience shaped her spirit. “Every day is a gift,” he said, adding that their daughter radiates joy and gratitude.

Nick and Priyanka welcomed Malti in January 2022.

Saad Lamjarred calls Salman Khan his “brother,” thanks him for warm family welcome

MUMBAI, India — Moroccan pop star Saad Lamjarred is feeling the love — and he’s giving full credit to Salman Khan.

The hitmaker behind “LM3ALLEM” shared cozy Instagram photos with Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur, showing the Bollywood star with an arm wrapped affectionately around him. In another snap, the duo beams for the camera, clearly at ease.

“It fills my heart with happiness and gratitude to be once again by the side of my brother,” Lamjarred wrote, thanking Salman for welcoming him into his family and inner circle. He added that the gesture meant more to him than words could express.

While Lamjarred didn’t reveal what brought them together, the post sent fans buzzing. The singer is one of the most-watched artists in the MENA region, with “LM3ALLEM” crossing the billion-view mark on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next film, “Battle of Galwan,” directed by Apoorva Lakhia, which is slated for release on April 17.

Mannara Chopra gets real about mental battles, choosing dignity over drama

MUMBAI, India — Mannara Chopra is pulling back the curtain on the not-so-glam side of her life, opening up about resilience, self-respect, and the daily mental battles she fights away from the spotlight.

The actress shared a gym video on Instagram, showing off intense workouts and a flawless chakrasan, alongside a deeply personal caption. “People think my life is all comfort and ease,” she wrote, adding that staying decent in a world full of politics means choosing dignity over shortcuts and silence over noise.

Emphasizing her independent path, Mannara said she doesn’t run in groups or play games, choosing hard work and honesty instead. “Some days it breaks me, but it never bends me,” she added, calling grace her biggest strength.

The actor, who rose to wider fame after finishing second runner-up on “Bigg Boss 17,” continues to juggle fitness, music, and acting. She recently lent her voice to the Christmas classic “Last Christmas” and has upcoming projects in Telugu and Punjabi cinema.

Kumar Sanu gets nostalgic about ’90s studio days as “Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa” readies big-screen return

MUMBAI, India — Kumar Sanu is feeling nostalgic — and the memories are hitting all the right notes.

The legendary playback singer took to Instagram to look back on his studio days from the 1990s, sharing an old interview clip about recording the title track of “Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa.” According to Sanu, there was a special kind of magic in the air when a song was being created.

“Throwing it back to the studio days,” he wrote, adding that the footage reminded him of working closely with top composers to shape the unmistakable sound of the ’90s.

The timing couldn’t be better. “Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa” is set for a theatrical re-release on February 13, returning to cinemas 24 years after its original run. The romantic thriller, starring Karan Nath and Jividha Sharma, is remembered for its dramatic love story, soaring music, and high-stakes plot involving a hijacked plane.

With classic songs and peak-era melodies, the film’s comeback is giving fans a heavy dose of nostalgia — and a reminder of when studio sessions truly felt magical.

Parul Gulati calls working with Bejoy Nambiar a dream come true

MUMBAI, India — Parul Gulati is riding high as she gears up for her next film “Tu Yaa Main,” calling her collaboration with filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar one of the most rewarding phases of her career.

The actress shared that she has long admired Nambiar’s filmmaking style, praising the intensity, atmosphere, and emotional depth he brings to his stories. Being directed by someone whose work she’s followed for years, she said, made the experience especially meaningful.

Parul also spoke warmly about sharing screen space with Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, calling the set creatively energizing. She described Adarsh as deeply committed and honest in his performances, while crediting Shanaya for bringing freshness and dedication to the film.

“Tu Yaa Main” marks Parul’s second theatrical release, a milestone she says she doesn’t take lightly. Grateful for the opportunity, she noted that the film pushed her into new emotional territory and helped her grow as an actor.

Rooted in today’s creator-driven culture, the film offers a youthful take on love and survival and is set to hit theatres on February 13, 2026. (Source: IANS)