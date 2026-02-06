Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Issues Executive Order to Shield Boston From Unconstitutional Federal Actions

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday signed a sweeping executive order aimed at protecting residents from what city leaders describe as unconstitutional and violent federal operations, standing alongside mayors and city managers from across Greater Boston in a rare show of regional unity.

Joined by officials from Cambridge, Chelsea, Lynn, Newton, and Somerville, Wu announced the order during a press event at City Hall, framing it as a response to recent federal immigration enforcement surges that have sparked unrest in cities across the country.

“Boston stands in solidarity with communities across the region to protect our residents amid the attacks of a reckless and dangerous federal administration,” Wu said. “Our City will take every action to de-escalate, ensure safety, and protect the people of Boston.”

The executive order, signed shortly before the event, directs city officials and first responders to prioritize de-escalation during any federal surge, render medical aid when necessary, and hold individuals accountable for violence or criminal conduct within city limits — including federal officials. It also affirms that Boston police will respond to unlawful acts such as warrantless entries and will investigate crimes committed by federal agents, referring cases when appropriate to the Suffolk County District Attorney and the Massachusetts Attorney General.

Under the order, federal immigration agents are barred from using city-owned buildings, parking lots, parks, and other non-public municipal spaces for enforcement operations. Public buildings such as schools, libraries, senior centers, and community centers are reaffirmed as spaces for designated community use only.

Regional leaders echoed Wu’s concerns, citing fear and instability caused by aggressive federal tactics. Cambridge City Manager Yi-An Huang said recent enforcement actions around the country have “created fear, mistrust, and real risks to public safety,” while Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez described the impact on his city as “devastating.”

“As a city of immigrants, we will defend every resident’s constitutional right to live free from fear,” Maltez said.

Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson announced that his city would ban civil immigration enforcement operations on city property, calling it a necessary step to protect residents’ rights and dignity. Newton Mayor Marc C. Laredo reaffirmed Newton’s status as a Welcoming City, and Somerville Mayor Jake Wilson warned that unchecked federal overreach threatens democratic norms nationwide.

The executive order comes in response to recent deployments of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in cities including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Portland, and Lewiston. City officials allege that during these operations, federal agents violated constitutional rights through racial profiling, masked enforcement actions, refusal to identify themselves, warrantless home entries, and the absence of body-worn cameras. The operations have been linked to widespread unrest and the fatal shootings of civilians Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti.

Wu’s order also commits the City of Boston to releasing body-worn camera footage and other city-held recordings depicting violence or property damage by federal officials, consistent with Massachusetts public records law. Additionally, the city’s Law Department is directed to pursue “every legal avenue,” including litigation, to challenge unlawful federal actions.

The announcement builds on Wu’s recent national advocacy. In January, she co-led a coalition of mayors in filing an amicus brief in federal court in Minneapolis supporting a lawsuit by the State of Minnesota and the Twin Cities to halt a large-scale federal agent surge. That filing seeks a temporary restraining order against what local leaders have described as an unconstitutional occupation involving more than 2,000 federal agents.

City officials said the executive order is intended to reassure residents that calling 911 remains appropriate in the face of unlawful activity and that Boston will continue to place public safety, constitutional rights, and accountability at the forefront — regardless of federal pressure.