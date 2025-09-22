Pakistan Air Force Bombing Kills Over 30 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Village

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD– At least 30 people, including women and children, were killed Monday after Pakistani Air Force jets dropped bombs on a village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tirah Valley, according to multiple media reports.

The early morning strikes targeted the Pashtun-majority village of Matre Dara, where JF-17 fighter jets dropped LS-6 bombs, leveling homes and leaving widespread devastation. Images and videos circulating on social media showed destroyed houses, lifeless bodies—including those of children—strewn amid the rubble, and grieving survivors pleading for help. Casualties are expected to rise as rescue efforts continue.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa branch of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) condemned the bombing in a post on X, reporting that five homes were destroyed and at least 20 bodies recovered from the debris. “I have no words that can encompass this sorrow and grief,” the statement read. “Sometimes drones, sometimes bombings have sown so many seeds of hatred that when this lava erupts, nothing will be left.”

Human rights groups also denounced the attack. Baloch activist Mir Yar Baloch called the strike a “deliberate targeting of innocent people” and labeled it a war crime. “The world must no longer remain silent while Pakistan continues its genocidal campaign against nations under its illegal occupation,” he posted on X, urging international recognition of the atrocities.

Expressing solidarity with the Pashtun people, Mir added, “The sacrifices of the Pashtun people will not be in vain. The voices of resistance cannot be silenced, and together we will expose Pakistan’s crimes against humanity before the civilized world.”

The attack has drawn international outrage, with human rights organizations warning that the indiscriminate bombing of civilian populations could amount to war crimes under international law. (Source: IANS)