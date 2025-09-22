Piyush Goyal in Washington to Push India-U.S. Trade Deal

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON– Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal arrived in Washington on Monday to advance talks on a long-pending India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement, with both governments signaling fresh momentum after months of stalemate.

Goyal’s visit follows a September 16 meeting in New Delhi between Indian negotiators, led by Chief Negotiator Rajesh Agrawal, and a U.S. delegation headed by Brendan Lynch, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for South and Central Asia. According to India’s Commerce Ministry, the discussions were “positive,” with both sides agreeing to intensify efforts toward an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade pact.

The renewed optimism comes on the heels of conciliatory messages from President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a September 9 post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Talks are continuing and I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries,” while describing Modi as a “great friend.” Modi responded in kind, expressing confidence that the negotiations would unlock the “limitless potential” of the India-U.S. partnership.

However, challenges remain. The Trump administration’s newly announced $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, which disproportionately impacts Indian tech workers, has raised concerns about its effect on the talks. The United States’ 25 percent penal tariff on India over Russian oil imports is another sticking point.

U.S. Ambassador to India–nominee Sergio Gor told a Senate panel last week that Goyal would meet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during his Washington trip, underscoring the seriousness of the negotiations at the highest levels.

The visit is seen as a critical test of whether the two nations can overcome trade disputes and move toward a deal that could strengthen one of the world’s most important economic partnerships. (Source: IANS)