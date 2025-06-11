Over 45,000 Join BAPS Charities Walk-Run Across 100 U.S. Cities in Landmark Weekend of Service

- Advertisement -

NEW YORK, NY— In a sweeping show of civic spirit and compassion, over 45,000 individuals in about 100 cities across the United States took part in the annual BAPS Charities Walk-Run this past weekend, transforming everyday sidewalks into symbols of community resilience and care.

Participants from coast to coast united under this year’s theme, “Spirit of Service,” reflecting a shared commitment to giving back. Each city tailored its walk to support causes specific to local needs, benefiting over 50 local organizations ranging from fire and police departments to veteran services, senior care programs, and women’s shelters. More than 20 health-focused nonprofits were also supported, including groups advancing mental health awareness, cancer treatment, and family wellness programs.

From bustling city centers to suburban trails, the walk drew participants of all ages and backgrounds. In Robbinsville, NJ, 16-year-old Aarav Dubal was among the youngest to take part, while in Los Angeles, CA, elderly participants with walking canes joined in solidarity.

“It’s one thing to care,” said Bhargav Ashier, a walker in Edison, NJ. “But it’s another thing to show up. And this weekend, America showed up in force.”

Highlights from around the country included:

Houston, TX walkers raised funds for NAMI Greater Houston, aiding mental health services amid rising post-pandemic demand.

In San Jose, CA , proceeds went to strengthening public schools.

Orlando, FL participants supported a camp for children battling cancer.

The Dallas, TX community walked in honor of local veterans.

Albany, NY raised funds for the local fire department.

Philadelphia, PA directed support to underserved neighborhoods and community centers.

Angela Hudson, CEO of NAMI Greater Houston, praised the effort: “Wonderful charities like BAPS Charities are helping to fight the stigma around mental health, and we appreciate you for that.”

In Sugar Land, TX, the presence of Mayor Joe Zimmerman further underscored local government support: “Your community makes a real difference in Sugar Land. What you do matters.”

For over two decades, BAPS Charities has organized these Walk-Runs across North America, creating a model of hyper-local engagement that has now reached more than 1,100 events. According to Nilkanth Patel, President of BAPS Charities, the effort reflects “the kindness ripple effect”—a network of compassion powered by everyday citizens.

“From New York to Houston, and San Jose to Detroit, our interconnected community is driven by compassion,” Patel said. “It ensures our work touches lives in cities all across the country.”

As national divisions and social isolation often dominate the headlines, the 2025 BAPS Charities Walk-Run offered a rare and hopeful image: thousands of Americans walking in unison—not just for fitness, but for a future shaped by empathy, connection, and service.

BAPS Charities is a global humanitarian organization active in nine countries and five continents. With more than 50 years of service, it works in health care, education, environmental preservation, and disaster relief. Through both local initiatives and international efforts, BAPS Charities empowers individuals to serve their communities and respond to urgent global needs.