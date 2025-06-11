Amid Harvard Alumni Day celebration, speakers address challenges, share messages of strength and resolve

- Advertisement -

By Abbie Barrett

Harvard Correspondent/The Harvard Gazette

Thousands of alumni from around the world gathered on campus Friday for Harvard Alumni Day — an annual event celebrating alumni of all Harvard Schools and class years and the collective strength of their communities. The day’s events, which coincided with Harvard and Radcliffe College reunions and other alumni programs across the University, drew a record 9,600-plus attendees this year. The festivities included musical performances, the presentation of the Harvard Medals, and a keynote address by renowned surgeon, best-selling author, and public health leader Atul Gawande, M.D. ’95, M.P.H. ’99.

The main program began with the traditional alumni parade from the Old Yard to Tercentenary Theatre, led by the chief marshal of alumni Dara Olmsted Silverstein ’00 and the two oldest alumni in attendance, Linda Cabot Black ’51 and Stanley Karson ’48, A.M. ’50.

Alumni file from the Old Yard to Tercentenary Theatre. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Stanley Karson ’48, A.M. ’50. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer President Alan Garber greets Linda Cabot Black ’51. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

After Peter J. Koutoujian, M.P.A. ’03, the sheriff of Middlesex County, called the 155th annual meeting of the Harvard Alumni Association to order, HAA board president Moitri Chowdhury Savard ’93 took to the podium, referencing an appeal she made to the College Class of 2024 last spring: to consider the plural of the University’s motto, Veritas, and embrace Veritates— the ability to hold many truths simultaneously to connect across differences.

“Today I am even more convinced that we must strengthen this muscle to hold multiple truths and to coalesce around our many shared values, particularly freedom of thought and expression, and respect and kindness,” said Savard, who will be succeeded by incoming HAA President William Makris, Ed.M. ’00, on July 1.

Noting the unprecedented challenges the University has faced over the past year, she urged fellow alumni to continue “to be informed, principled ambassadors” of Harvard and higher education more broadly.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Sarah Karmon, executive director of the HAA and associate vice president of alumni affairs and development, spoke next, expressing her gratitude for the steadfast support and contributions of Harvard’s alumni volunteers. She also gave special thanks to those who led reunion planning and fundraising efforts for their classes this year, noting the Class of 2005’s record-setting attendance for a 20th reunion.

Karmon closed by paying tribute to Jack Reardon ’60, associate vice president of University relations, who will retire at the end of the month after more than 60 years of service to Harvard. “Every person in this theater today has benefited from his leadership, his wisdom, and his deep commitment to his alma mater,” she said.

“The pursuit of truth — of Veritas — is perpetual,” Garber said. “We are unceasing in our efforts to champion our motto.” Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

President Alan M. Garber ’76, Ph.D. ’82, who was met with a standing ovation, spoke to the challenges of a difficult year, laying out how the University is working to address legitimate criticisms while defending itself against misrepresentations and retaliatory actions from the federal government.

“Only one thing about Harvard has persisted over 388 years, and actually it’s not our name; it’s our embrace of scrutiny, advancement, and renewal,” said Garber, noting that the University is built on the idea of continual improvement to create a better institution and world for successive generations. “The pursuit of truth — of Veritas — is perpetual,” Garber said. “We are unceasing in our efforts to champion our motto.”

He also remarked on the expressions of support the University has received from alumni, as well as from people with no affiliation to Harvard who have championed the University in its fight to preserve academic freedom.

Garber ended his speech with a short valediction: “May Veritas lift us up and light our way, especially in dark times, enabling Harvard and our fellow universities to persevere and succeed in building a better future — not perfect, but more perfect than the present.”

Danilo “Dacha” Thurber ’25 and Sava Thurber ’27. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer Members of the 50th reunion committee. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer Peter J. Koutoujian, M.P.A. ’03. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer Chief marshal of alumni Dara Olmsted Silverstein ’00. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer Outgoing HAA board president Moitri Chowdhury Savard ’93. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer Paul J. Finnegan ’75, M.B.A. ’82. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer Carolyn Hughes ’54. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer Kathy Delaney-Smith. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer David Johnston ’63. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer Sarah Karmon, HAA executive director and associate vice president of alumni affairs and development. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer Following Garber’s speech, brothers Danilo “Dacha” Thurber ’25 and Sava Thurber ’27 performed two songs — a traditional Polish folksong called “Tesknota Za Ojczyzna Marsz” and “Etudes-Caprices Op. 18, No. 4” by Polish composer Henryk Wieniawski — which they noted “highlight the importance of an international voice in a place which we are so fortunate to call home.”

Garber then presented this year’s Harvard Medals to Kathy Delaney-Smith, Paul J. Finnegan ’75, M.B.A. ’82, Carolyn Hughes ’54, and David Johnston ’63, who were recognized for their extraordinary service to the University.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

In his keynote address, Gawande, who served as assistant administrator for global health at USAID from 2022 to early 2025, called out recent federal actions for undermining public health and harming Harvard and the country.

The University is facing existential questions, said Gawande, a general and endocrine surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a professor at Harvard Medical School and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He learned just in the previous week that funding had been cut for his own research center’s efforts to reduce surgical patient mortality.

“The discussions have been hard, but the answer was ultimately easy,” he said, expressing his gratitude to Garber and the Corporation for standing strong against demands that threaten the foundation of teaching, scholarship, and discovery. Navigating an uncertain future, he said, “is far easier when we know who we are and what we stand for.”

The main program ended with a performance of “Fair Harvard” by alumni members of the Harvard Din & Tonics, Harvard Glee Club, Harvard-Radcliffe Collegium Musicum, Harvard University Choir, Kuumba Singers of Harvard College, Radcliffe Choral Society, and Radcliffe Pitches. Savard told those in attendance to save the date for next year’s Harvard Alumni Day — June 5, 2026 — before the crowd dispersed to celebrate in the Yard with lawn games, photo opportunities, and food and beverage trucks.

Sixteen Harvard Clubs around the world also hosted local celebrations of Harvard Alumni Day for those who could not attend in person. Later in the afternoon, many Shared Interest Groups hosted meetup events on campus and in Cambridge, including a get-together at Charlie’s Kitchen hosted by Harvardwood. Alumni also had the opportunity to attend several Harvard Alumni Day symposia sessions, which included faculty panels on Harvard’s global impact, the ongoing work of the Salata Institute for Climate and Sustainability, and the Harvard Data Science Initiative’s efforts to ensure AI serves society in meaningful and ethical ways.

