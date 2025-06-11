Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Rakul Preet Singh, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra Remembers Late Father on His 12th Death Anniversary

Mumbai– On the 12th anniversary of her father Ashok Chopra’s passing, Priyanka Chopra paid a heartfelt tribute on social media, writing, “Miss you everyday, dad.”

The actress shared a throwback photo on Instagram Stories, showing herself as a toddler enjoying a snowy day with her father, who passed away at 62 after a battle with cancer.

Priyanka is currently gearing up for several major projects. Her action film Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba, premieres on Prime Video on July 2. She’s also filming SSMB 29 with director S.S. Rajamouli and actor Mahesh Babu, and will star as a 19th-century pirate in The Bluff. Additionally, she returns for Season 2 of the spy thriller Citadel.

Arjun Rampal Calls ‘Rana Naidu’ Role His Most Ruthless Yet

Mumbai– Actor Arjun Rampal says his role in the upcoming second season of Rana Naidu is the most ruthless he’s ever played.

Rampal joins the Netflix series as Rauf, a dangerous new character opposite Rana Daggubati’s lead. “He’s the most terrifyingly real and ruthless character I’ve portrayed,” Rampal said. “But within all that destruction, there’s a sliver of vulnerability—especially in how he protects his niece.”

The crime drama, created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Anshuman, Suparn Verma, and Abhay Chopra, returns June 13. Anshuman recently recalled a humorous on-set moment when a Telugu-language improv between Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati unexpectedly included the word “biryani,” catching the director off guard.

Rakul Preet Singh Embraces Nature with Barefoot Walk

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh shared a peaceful moment from her wellness routine, posting a video of herself walking barefoot on grass to promote the practice of grounding.

In her Instagram Story, she encouraged followers to try walking barefoot in nature at least once a week, writing: “Grounding or walking bare feet has many benefits… try and find yourself a garden to do so at least once a week.”

This aligns with her eco-conscious message on World Environment Day, where she urged fans to “plant, recycle, protect” and give back to the planet.

On the work front, Rakul will next be seen in De De Pyaar De 2, reprising her role as Ayesha Khurana. The romantic comedy, also starring Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan, hits theaters on November 14.

Boney Kapoor Praises PM Modi for India’s Growth and Global Stature

Mumbai– Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading India through a period of rapid economic and infrastructure development as the BJP-led NDA government marks 11 years in power.

Kapoor hailed Modi as a visionary and dynamic leader who has elevated India’s global image. “Today, Indians walk with pride across the world, thanks to his leadership,” he told IANS.

Highlighting economic progress, Kapoor noted India’s rise to the world’s fourth-largest economy, with the potential to soon surpass Japan. He also applauded advances in infrastructure, including expanded metro networks and new airports across the country.

Kapoor further commended the revocation of Article 370, calling it a bold move that required “guts” and has remained largely peaceful.

PM Modi first assumed office on May 26, 2014, and has since overseen what his government describes as a transformative decade for India.

Malvi Malhotra Calls Horror-Thriller ‘Jenma Natchathiram’ a Career Milestone

Mumbai– Actress Malvi Malhotra is stepping into the horror-thriller genre with Jenma Natchathiram, a Tamil film she describes as one of the most special projects of her career.

“This film means a lot to me,” Malvi said. “It’s a women-centric story, and I’m truly grateful to play the lead. I’ve given it my all, and I believe audiences will enjoy the emotional depth and suspense it offers.”

The film, directed by B. Manivarman, blends horror with a romantic subplot. While plot details remain under wraps, Malvi said the experience was both creatively fulfilling and personally meaningful. “I’m thankful to the director for trusting me with this role. I can’t wait for everyone to see it on the big screen.”

Produced by Subhashini K under Amoham Studios and White Lamp Pictures, the film features an ensemble cast including Taman Aakshan, Maithreya, Raksha Cherin, Kali Venkat, and Santhana Bharathi.

The teaser, released on June 5, opens with the line: “Even the most toxic plants require the purest water to thrive.” Manivarman noted that while the title draws inspiration from a classic horror hit, Jenma Natchathiram tells a completely new story with its own unique premise and screenplay.

“The audience will feel the subtle connection, but it’s a fresh narrative,” he said.

The release date is expected to be announced soon.

Manisha Koirala Embraces Pilates to Reconnect with Body and Mind

Mumbai– Actress Manisha Koirala recently offered fans a glimpse into her wellness routine, sharing a video of her Pilates session on social media.

In the post, the Heeramandi star called Pilates more than just a workout, describing it as a practice that helps her reconnect with her body and breath. “Strong core, calm mind,” she wrote. “Pilates isn’t just a workout—it’s a way to reconnect with your body and breath.”

Manisha, 54, has been actively chronicling her fitness journey, emphasizing the importance of self-care at any age. “Age is not a barrier to start looking after oneself… better late than never,” she noted in an earlier post, adding that she’s now devoted to the well-being of her body, mind, and spirit.

Reflecting on life and womanhood, she shared, “Here’s to womanhood, to life, to friendship, and to aging with grace.”

On the work front, she was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut exploring the lives of courtesans in pre-independence Lahore.

Anand Ahuja Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Sonam Kapoor with Adorable Family Moment

Mumbai– Anand Ahuja marked Sonam Kapoor’s 40th birthday with a heartfelt social media post, calling her his “baby” and sharing a touching photo of their son Vayu feeding her cake.

“EverydayPhenomenal… to my baby who is more giving, more thoughtful, more caring with each day. You deserve all the blessings. It’s impossible to express the volume of my love for you,” Ahuja wrote.

Sonam celebrated her milestone birthday on June 8 in Mumbai with a star-studded yet intimate gathering. Guests included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Karisma Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Karan Johar.

Arjun Kapoor also shared a playful tribute, posting a childhood photo and writing, “If the Kapoor clan had an Avengers, she’d be the glam goddess with sass powers.”

Dia Mirza Calls for More Biodiversity Parks to Help Children Thrive

Mumbai– Actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza is urging the creation of more biodiversity parks in urban spaces, highlighting their role in boosting children’s well-being and ecological health.

Sharing a video of her children playing at The Nest in Mumbai, Mirza praised the park’s transformation into a biodiversity hotspot through the use of native plant species. “Our children thrive in nature,” she wrote on Instagram, calling the park a replicable model for cities across India.

She also commended the BMC’s Nature Sky Walk initiative, describing it as a positive step toward greener, more sustainable cities.

On World Environment Day, Mirza had earlier applauded “Solar Man of India” Professor Chetan Singh Solanki for his work in promoting climate-conscious living, stressing that humanity is overusing natural resources at unsustainable levels. (Source: IANS)