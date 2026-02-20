Outstanding Women of 2026: Amelia Singh: Steady Leadership in the Pursuit of Justice

BOSTON — In a profession often defined by headlines, high stakes, and hard choices, Amelia Singh approaches justice with something quieter—but no less powerful: steadiness.

As Deputy Chief of District and Municipal Courts at the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, Singh oversees roughly fifty prosecutors while navigating some of the most complex challenges in the criminal legal system. Yet when asked what brings her the greatest meaning, her answer is strikingly measured: “The greatest sense of meaning and joy comes from using that discretion thoughtfully and seeing the tangible impact.”

That balance—between accountability and alternatives, rigor and compassion—threads through her leadership philosophy. During Suffolk County’s unprecedented attorney work stoppage, she was tasked with handling cases and hearings across the county amid what she describes as a public safety crisis. At the same time, she spearheaded the creation of the Suffolk County Animal Cruelty Taskforce, translating her lifelong passion for animal protection into institutional action.

In recognition of her contributions to public service and justice reform, Singh has been named one of INDIA New England News’ Outstanding Women of 2026. She will be honored at the 23rd Annual Women of the Year Awards Gala on March 14 at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA, an evening expected to bring together approximately 400 community leaders and changemakers.

Resilience, she says, is not performative. It is practiced.

In this wide-ranging conversation with INDIA New England News, Singh reflects on justice, mentorship, loyalty, leadership under pressure—and why “emotional regulation” may be the most underrated skill in her field.

INDIA New England News: Are there words, quotes, or ideas that you often return to during challenging or defining moments?

AS: “It always seems impossible until its done” – Nelson Mandela

INE: Who has inspired or influenced you most in your life, and what lessons from them continue to guide you today?

AS: The people who have inspired me most are my family and close friends. Watching them navigate hardship, responsibility, and change with quiet determination taught me early on that resilience is not performative—it’s practiced daily, often without recognition. From family, I learned the importance of accountability, perseverance, and doing what is right even when it is difficult or inconvenient. From friends, I learned the value of empathy, humor, and perspective—how to stay human in moments that feel heavy or overwhelming. Those lessons continue to guide me as a prosecutor. They remind me to approach my work with humility, to listen before judging, and to measure success not just by outcomes, but by whether I acted with integrity and care.

INE: What core value or principle do you consciously try to live by, both personally and professionally?

AS: Loyalty is the core value I consciously try to live by, both personally and professionally. For me, loyalty means showing up consistently—for people, for principles, and for responsibilities—especially when doing so is difficult. It’s not blind allegiance, but a commitment rooted in trust, integrity, and accountability.

INE: If you could spend time in conversation with one person—past or present—who would it be, and what would you hope to learn from them?

AS: I would choose Jane Goodall. I’ve long admired the way she combined intellectual rigor with deep empathy, and how she changed an entire field by insisting on patience, observation, and respect rather than domination or detachment – especially being a woman in a male dominated field.

In conversation with her, I would hope to learn how she sustained moral clarity and optimism while confronting profound evidence of harm—both to animals and to the planet. As a prosecutor, that balance feels especially relevant.

INE: What advice would you offer to young women aspiring to make a difference in their own way?

AS: I would tell young women if you want to make a difference, especially in a field like prosecution, understand that impact doesn’t come from fitting a mold, but from developing judgment, credibility, and a strong internal compass.

Equally important, protect your resilience. Seek mentors and build community. There will be moments when your voice is questioned or underestimated; let preparation and integrity be your response. You don’t have to be the loudest in the room to be effective—you just have to be ethical and willing to stand by your values when it matters most.