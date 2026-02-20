Souls of India to Present ‘NAVA YUVA: The Next Chapter’ at Marran Theater

CAMBRIDGE, MA — Boston-based arts collective Souls of India will present an afternoon of Indian classical music and dance at 3 p.m. on March 7 at the Marran Theater in Cambridge, MA.

Titled “NAVA YUVA: The Next Chapter,” the concert brings together live Hindustani music by two local national artists and special guest Satyaprakash Mishra of Mumbai, India. The performance will also feature Indian classical dance by co-founders and artistic directors Meghma “Meg” Banerjee and Samadrita Bhattacharyya.

Founded in 2020, Souls of India describes itself as a collaboration-driven creative arts company dedicated to presenting and preserving Indian classical traditions while fostering cross-cultural dialogue in Massachusetts.

Since its inception, the organization has produced performances across the state and has received recognition and support from institutions including the Mass Cultural Council, Cambridge Arts Council, Boston Dance Alliance, Monkeyhouse, the NAACP Mystic Valley Branch, Know Your Neighbor, LearnQuest Academy of Music and Radha Rhythms.

The March 7 program highlights the richness of Hindustani classical music alongside Indian classical dance traditions, offering audiences an immersive cultural experience. Organizers say the event reflects their commitment to thoughtful curation and to creating performances that resonate as “a little bit of home” for members of the Indian diaspora while inviting broader community engagement.

Tickets and additional details are available online, and the organization has shared artist spotlights and updates through its social media platforms ahead of the performance.

The Marran Theater performance continues Souls of India’s mission to build artistic bridges in Greater Boston through live performance, education and collaboration.