U.S. Steel Imports Decline in 2025 as Shipments From India Surge

WASHINGTON– The United States imported significantly less steel overall in 2025, but purchases from India rose sharply, signaling a shift in sourcing patterns amid a broader slowdown in global steel inflows.

New data released Thursday show total U.S. steel imports fell 12.6 percent last year, even as shipments from India more than doubled. The figures, based on final Census Bureau data compiled by the American Iron and Steel Institute, highlight India as a standout supplier in an otherwise subdued year for steel trade.

The U.S. imported a total of 25.24 million net tonnes of steel in 2025, down from 2024 levels. Finished steel imports accounted for 18.67 million net tonnes, a year-over-year decline of 17.1 percent. Finished steel made up an estimated 18 percent of the U.S. market for the full year, falling to about 14 percent in December.

Monthly data showed mixed trends toward the end of the year. In December 2025, the U.S. imported 1.58 million net tonnes of steel, including 1.16 million net tonnes of finished steel. Compared with November, total imports slipped 3.8 percent, while finished steel imports rose 6.9 percent.

India recorded the strongest growth among major suppliers. The U.S. imported 553,000 net tonnes of steel from India in 2025, an increase of 118.3 percent from the previous year. December shipments from India totaled 42,000 net tonnes, down 10.1 percent from November.

Canada remained the largest overall supplier, shipping 4.52 million net tonnes to the U.S. in 2025, though that represented a 31 percent decline from 2024. Brazil followed with 4.13 million net tonnes, down 8 percent. Mexico supplied 2.82 million net tonnes, down 19.7 percent, while South Korea shipped 2.66 million net tonnes, a decline of 5.3 percent. Germany was an exception, exporting 1.13 million net tonnes, up 5 percent year over year.

In December, Brazil led monthly shipments with 257,000 net tonnes, up 4.1 percent from November. Canada followed with 234,000 net tonnes, down 9 percent. South Korea shipped 167,000 net tonnes, up 1.3 percent, while Mexico sent 137,000 net tonnes, down 17.4 percent. Japan recorded a notable increase, exporting 109,000 net tonnes, up 52.6 percent month on month.

Several steel product categories saw sharp increases in December. Imports of reinforcing bars jumped 135 percent, cut lengths of plates rose 68 percent, plates in coils increased 44.6 percent, hot-rolled bars climbed 38.9 percent, and heavy structural shapes rose 37.3 percent.

On an annual basis, tin plate imports increased 24.3 percent in 2025. Line pipe rose 18.5 percent, wire rods increased 13.2 percent, and oil country goods climbed 12.6 percent compared with 2024.

Steel remains a critical input for infrastructure, automotive manufacturing, energy systems, and construction. While overall U.S. imports declined amid trade measures and supply chain adjustments, India’s sharp rise in shipments underscores its growing presence in the U.S. steel market. (Source: IANS)