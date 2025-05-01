New Study Finds Young Adults Less Happy and Struggling with Well-Being

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– A new global study reveals that young adults aged 18 to 29 are facing significant challenges to their happiness and overall well-being, raising concerns about the state of mental, physical, and emotional health in this age group.

The findings, published in Nature Mental Health, show that young adults around the world are grappling with low self-perception, a lack of meaning in life, weakened relationships, and financial insecurity. The data was collected by Gallup in 2023 from more than 200,000 participants across over 20 countries as part of the Global Flourishing Study—a joint research initiative between Harvard University and Baylor University.

“It’s a pretty stark picture,” said lead author Tyler J. VanderWeele. “These findings prompt us to ask: Are we doing enough to invest in the well-being of our youth?”

According to the study, well-being levels—measured across various domains including mental health, life satisfaction, and social connectedness—remain relatively low on average until around age 50. While the struggle among young adults was observed globally, the gap between younger and older generations was most pronounced in the United States, followed by countries like the UK, Brazil, and Australia.

The results challenge long-held assumptions that early adulthood is a carefree and optimistic period marked by exploration and opportunity. “For many young people today, that idea is more fantasy than reality,” The New York Times noted in its coverage of the study.

Experts point to a decline in social connection as a key factor behind the drop in happiness. “Study after study shows that social connection is critical for happiness, and young people are spending less time with friends than they were a decade ago,” said Laurie Santos, a Yale psychology professor and host of The Happiness Lab podcast.

Santos also noted that today’s youth are navigating a world filled with compounding stressors—ranging from economic uncertainty and political polarization to climate change and social unrest—further undermining their sense of stability and optimism.

The study underscores the urgent need for policies and support systems that prioritize mental health, community engagement, and economic opportunity for younger generations. As the global youth population continues to grow, experts warn that failing to address these concerns could have long-term consequences for individuals and society as a whole. (Source: IANS)