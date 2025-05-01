Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Pooja Hegde, Shraddha Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Alia Bhatt Shines in Maharashtra Day-Inspired Look at WAVES Summit 2025

Mumbai– Alia Bhatt turned heads at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai with a stunning Maharashtra Day-inspired ensemble.

The actress shared photos of her vibrant pink and orange outfit on social media, captioning it, “WAVE-ing at you! …tell me how you like my #MaharashtraDay special look.” Styled with a sleek bun, subtle makeup, a small bindi, and delicate earrings, her look struck a perfect balance between tradition and elegance.

Fans praised her culturally rooted appearance, calling it a graceful tribute to the state. One admirer wrote, “Maharashtrian Apsara.”

Alia joined fellow film stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan at the summit, held at Jio World Convention Centre. Organized by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, WAVES 2025 celebrates India’s creative industries and promotes global collaboration under the theme “Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries.”

Pooja Hegde Calls Playing Rukku in Retro Her Most Fun Role Yet

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hegde is winning hearts with her role as Rukmini, or “Rukku,” in the newly released film Retro, calling it “the most fun thing I’ve ever had to do.”

Sharing stills from the film on Instagram, Pooja described Rukku as “the purest of souls—innocent yet intelligent, kind, and fiercely protective.” She added, “I leave behind a piece of my heart with her, and from today, she’s yours as much as she is mine.”

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Retro stars Suriya and was filmed across the Andaman Islands, Ooty, Kerala, and Chennai. The story centers on a gangster trying to leave violence behind for a peaceful life with his wife.

Next, Pooja will appear in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a romantic drama set to shoot in the UK. Co-starring Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur, the film pays homage to classic ’90s rom-coms and is directed by David Dhawan. The ensemble cast also includes Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, and Sreeleela.

Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates Maharashtra Day with Puran Poli Delight

Mumbai– Shraddha Kapoor marked Maharashtra Day by indulging in a beloved regional treat—puran poli. The Stree actress shared a cheerful photo on social media, holding a plate of the traditional sweet flatbread and offering a bite to fans. “Puran poli! Happy Maharashtra Day. Pride, Power, and Puran Poli!” she captioned the post, highlighting her love for Maharashtrian culture.

Maharashtra Day, observed on May 1, commemorates the state’s formation and is celebrated with pride across the region. Alongside Shraddha, several celebrities paid tribute on social media.

Actress Shanthi Priya posted a heartfelt video, dressed in a traditional saree and Maharashtrian jewelry, expressing gratitude for the state she now calls home. “Majha Maharashtra, majha abhiman,” she wrote.

Alia Bhatt also honored the occasion, sharing images from the WAVES Summit 2025 in a radiant pink and orange Paithani-inspired saree, capturing the spirit of Maharashtra Day in style.

Kareena Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore Surprise Saba Pataudi on Her Birthday

Mumbai– Saba Pataudi celebrated her birthday with sweet surprises and heartfelt wishes from her family, including sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor and mother Sharmila Tagore.

Kareena shared a warm birthday message on social media alongside a photo with Saba, writing, “Happy Birthday, dearest Saba. Have the best year ahead. Love you,” with heart emojis. Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore sent her daughter a bouquet of flowers, which Saba proudly shared on Instagram with the caption, “Beautiful flowers from Ma.”

Saba, sister to actors Saif and Soha Ali Khan, is known for curating nostalgic family memories on social media. On April 30, she marked International Dance Day with a touching tribute to her mother, calling Sharmila a “born dancer” and “iconic,” while humorously admitting she hadn’t inherited the same talent.

Her post featured rare childhood photos of Sharmila performing on stage, as well as endearing pictures of Sharmila and granddaughter Sara Ali Khan—one from Sara’s childhood and one from recent years—showcasing the close bond across generations in the Pataudi family.

Aditi Rao Hydari Reflects on Bibbojaan as Heeramandi Turns One

Mumbai, May 1 — Aditi Rao Hydari marked the first anniversary of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar by celebrating her iconic role as Bibbojaan, a fierce courtesan and freedom fighter in the hit series.

Sharing a nostalgic post on Instagram, Aditi wrote, “Bibbojaan will always be close to my heart. Her courage, loyalty, and soul made her extraordinary. Thank you for the love—keep it coming!” She also posted a heartfelt video tribute, praising director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the entire creative team behind the Netflix series.

Set in 1940s Lahore during the Indian independence movement, Heeramandi explores the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district. The show, Bhansali’s OTT debut, featured standout performances from Aditi, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha.

Virat Kohli’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Anushka Sharma: “We Love You More Every Day”

Mumbai– On Anushka Sharma’s 37th birthday, Virat Kohli shared a touching message on Instagram, calling her his “best friend, safe space, and everything.”

Posting a photo of the couple embracing outdoors, he wrote, “You’re the guiding light of our lives. We love you more every day. Happy birthday, my love.”

Married since 2017, the couple share two children—Vamika and Akaay—and are reportedly considering a move to London for a more private family life.

Anushka, last seen in Zero (2018), will return in the upcoming sports biopic Chakda ‘Xpress. (Source: IANS)