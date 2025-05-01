Diabetes Drug Semaglutide Shows Promise in Reversing Fatty Liver Disease: Study

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Semaglutide, a medication commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, may also be effective in halting—and even reversing—advanced fatty liver disease, according to new research from King’s College London.

The study focused on semaglutide’s impact on patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a serious and potentially life-threatening form of liver disease. MASH is an advanced stage of what was previously known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), now termed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). This condition is closely associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

In a global clinical trial involving 800 participants across 37 countries, patients received either a weekly 2.4-milligram dose of semaglutide or a placebo, along with lifestyle counseling. The results, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, are encouraging.

After 72 weeks of treatment, 62.9% of those receiving semaglutide showed a reduction in steatohepatitis—an inflammation of the liver accompanied by fat buildup—compared to just 34.3% in the placebo group. Additionally, 37% of patients on semaglutide experienced improvements in liver fibrosis, the scarring that occurs as liver disease progresses, compared to 22.4% in the placebo group.

“MASLD is a growing global health challenge, and this trial brings real hope to patients battling MASH,” said Professor Philip Newsome of King’s College London. “While further study is needed, these findings suggest semaglutide could be a powerful treatment for advanced liver disease.”

Beyond liver health, the study also noted significant secondary benefits among participants taking semaglutide, including improved liver enzyme levels, better blood markers of liver fibrosis, and an average weight loss of 10.5%.

However, the treatment was not without side effects. Gastrointestinal issues such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation were more commonly reported among those taking semaglutide.

Still, researchers believe these findings represent a major step forward in the treatment of fatty liver disease, offering new hope for millions affected by this often-overlooked condition. (Source: IANS)