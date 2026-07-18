Local Brewery Raises a Glass to Community Artist with Special ‘Java Ji’ Cocktail

WALTHAM — Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. has found a unique way to celebrate a local community leader—by naming one of its newest specialty drinks in her honor.

The brewery recently introduced Java Ji, Royal Indian Cocktail, an 8% ABV specialty beverage inspired by Java Mehta Joshi, the Burlington-based artist, educator and co-founder of the Academy of Creative Arts. The limited-edition release recognizes Joshi’s decades of work nurturing creativity and building community through the arts.

For Mighty Squirrel founder Naveen Pawar, the inspiration was personal.

“Some people inspire you through what they create. Others inspire you through how they live their lives. Java and Hetal Joshi do both,” Pawar shared when announcing the release.

Known affectionately as “Java Ji”—with “Ji” serving as a traditional Indian expression of respect and affection—Joshi has become a familiar figure throughout the region for encouraging children, adults and seniors alike to explore their artistic talents. Alongside her husband, Hetal Joshi, she has helped grow the Academy of Creative Arts into a vibrant community hub where creativity and cultural appreciation flourish.

Pawar said the idea for the cocktail came while developing a beverage inspired by Indian flavors and traditions. Joshi’s colorful artwork and her passion for education made her the perfect namesake.

The result is as vibrant as the artist herself.

The bright crimson cocktail features fragrant notes of rose and kewra, layered with fruit and botanicals before finishing with a refreshing herbal character. The brewery describes it as “bold, bright and unforgettable.”

The release has generated enthusiastic support from friends and community members, many of whom praised the tribute on social media. Joshi herself called the recognition “an incredible honor,” thanking Mighty Squirrel for celebrating community, creativity and connection.

While breweries often name beverages after places or playful themes, dedicating a special release to a local educator and artist offers a different kind of story—one that celebrates the people who help shape a community beyond the classroom or studio.

The launch event at Mighty Squirrel’s Waltham taproom brought together friends, supporters and members of the local arts community to toast the new creation and the woman who inspired it.

As the brewery noted in announcing the release, the drink is more than just a new addition to the menu. It’s “a toast to artists, educators, community builders and friends who make our world more colorful.”

For Joshi, whose life’s work has been helping others discover their own creativity, the colorful tribute may be one of her most unexpected works of art yet.