Little Champs from Academy of Creative Arts to Perform Bollywood and Tollywood Dance Medley at Wedding Expo

BURLINGTON, MA – Get ready for an energetic and lively performance at the 17th Annual Spring Wedding Expo this Sunday, March 30, 2025, at the Burlington Marriott. Little dancers from the Academy of Creative Arts (ACA) will take the stage to perform a vibrant medley of Bollywood and Tollywood dance numbers, adding a spirited touch to the wedding festivities.

The Expo, which is free to attend, is a one-stop event for all things weddings, showcasing a variety of wedding trends and services. With its colorful and rhythmic dance performance, the ACA’s little stars will contribute to the celebratory atmosphere, enhancing the overall wedding vibe.

The dance medley, choreographed by ACA’s Bollywood instructor Bhumika Patel, will feature talented children aged 4-8, including Claire Kuriakose, Sreehita Donthiri, Isha Kariyil, Kiara Anjaria, Ayaan Anjaria, Rukmani Blank, Ayaan Modi, Ileana Saravanan, Aadhya Ankum Karthik, Devangi Basu, and Tanay Iyer. The performance is sure to have the audience tapping their feet to the catchy beats.

“I thoroughly enjoy teaching these little angels at the academy because I love watching them express themselves and explore their creativity through dance and music,” said Ms. Patel. “Teaching dance to kids is rewarding as it helps foster confidence and builds important life skills. ACA has created the perfect space for the community to come together and learn various art forms.”

The Academy of Creative Arts offers over 30 different creative and performing arts programs, including dance styles like Bollywood, Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Neo-Classical, and Bhangra, along with music programs such as Hindustani vocal and Tabla. Located in a spacious 18,000-square-foot facility in Burlington, ACA also provides studio rental spaces and function halls for community events and private gatherings.

“We are thankful to INDIA New England News for providing a platform for our talented students to showcase their passion and energy through dance,” said Java and Hetal Joshi, founders of the Academy of Creative Arts.

For more information on ACA’s programs, visit www.academyofcreativearts.org.