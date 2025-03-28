Bostonian Manorama Choudhury Unveils Vision-Aid CVI Resource Centre in Bhubaneswar, India

- Advertisement -

Bhubaneswar, India – In a significant event that promises to change the lives of children with Cortical Visual Impairment (CVI), Manorama Choudhury, a poet from Boston, officially inaugurated the Manorama Choudhury Nayan Jyoti Vision-Aid CVI Resource Centre at the L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in Bhubaneswar.

This new facility, a collaboration between Lexington, MA-based Vision-Aid and LVPEI, is dedicated to providing comprehensive support for children with brain-based visual impairments, especially in rural Odisha where specialized services are limited.

The Vision-Aid CVI Resource Centre marks a critical step toward advancing health equity in the region. By prioritizing early intervention, rehabilitation, and family support, the centre aims to help children with CVI lead independent and dignified lives. This innovative approach offers hope to families struggling with the challenges of visual impairments, ensuring that these children have the opportunity to see the world in a new light.

Vision-Aid and LVPEI expressed their deep gratitude to Mrs. Choudhury and Bhaskar Panigrahi for their pivotal roles in bringing this dream to fruition. Their collective efforts have paved the way for a future where children with CVI will receive the essential care they need.

The ceremony began with a warm welcome from Dr. Srikant Kumar Sahu, Director of the LVPEI Bhubaneswar campus, who provided an overview of the comprehensive eye care services available at the Mithu Tulsi Chanrai Campus. Dr. Debasmita Majhi then spoke about the center’s transformative rehabilitation programs designed to assist children with visual impairments, followed by a presentation from Dr. Beula Christie, who emphasized the importance of supporting families through early assessment and structured care.

A particularly poignant moment came when a parent shared a heartfelt testimonial, describing the struggles of raising a child with CVI and the profound relief that specialized services like the new resource center can bring to families. This personal account underscored the significance of the centre’s establishment, demonstrating its far-reaching impact on families in need of tailored support.

The ceremony also saw inspiring speeches from Vision-Aid Founders Revathy Ramakrishna and Ramakrishna Raju, who traced their long-standing partnership with LVPEI. They highlighted the shared vision of ensuring every child with CVI has access to high-quality care, regardless of geographic or economic barriers.

In her address, Mrs. Choudhury spoke passionately about her motivation for supporting the initiative, underscoring the importance of empowering visually impaired children and their families.

“Visual impairment affects not only the individual but their families as well. Vision-Aid is committed to improving the lives of individuals with low vision or blindness through specialized training, assistive devices, and early intervention programs, particularly for conditions like Cortical Visual Impairment (CVI),” said Mrs. Choudhury.

She further thanked the founders of Vision-Aid and the dedicated team of doctors and rehabilitation specialists at LVPEI for their collaboration. “This initiative holds the promise of transforming lives, helping individuals see beyond their boundaries, and fostering self-esteem and independence,” she said, extending heartfelt best wishes to all those involved in the endeavor.

The official inauguration was marked by the ceremonial lighting of a lamp, symbolizing hope for a brighter future. A moving cultural performance by children with special needs followed, showcasing their resilience and potential. The event’s guest of honor, Sanyasi Behera, Odisha’s first visually impaired civil service officer, highlighted how the new resource center would be a game-changer for the local community.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Dr. Debasmita Majhi, who acknowledged the collective efforts of all the partners involved. Guests were invited to a networking session over high tea, where discussions about expanding the initiative to other regions in need took place. A tour of the center’s state-of-the-art facilities provided attendees with a closer look at the advanced equipment and therapies that will benefit children with CVI.

For more information about Vision-Aid, visit www.VisionAid.org and about LVPEI at www.lvpei.org.