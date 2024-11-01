Limiting sugar consumption early can prevent chronic disease in midlife: Study

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– A low-sugar diet in pregnancy, which if continued in the first two years of life can meaningfully reduce the risk of chronic diseases in adulthood, according to a new study.

The study led by the US and Canadian researchers provides compelling new evidence of the lifelong health effects of early-life sugar consumption.

Children who had sugar restrictions during their first 1,000 days after conception had up to 35 per cent lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

It can also reduce as much as 20 per cent the risk of hypertension as adults, revealed the study published in the journal Science.

Diabetes and hypertension (high blood pressure) are the most common non-communicable diseases driving a significant health burden across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends no added sugars for children under two and not more than 12 teaspoons (50g) of added sugar daily for adults.

Notably, exposure to sugar restrictions in utero alone was enough to lower risks, but disease protection increased postnatally once solids were likely introduced.

If followed this can save costs, extend life expectancy, and, perhaps more importantly, quality of life, said the researchers from the McGill University in Montreal, and the University of California, Berkeley, who examined how sugar rationing during World War II influenced long-term health outcomes.

Besides raising annual medical expenditures, earlier diagnosis of diabetes also means significantly shorter life expectancy, with every decade earlier that a diagnosis of diabetes is made cutting three to four years off of life expectancy.

These numbers underscore the value of early interventions that could delay or prevent this disease, the researchers noted.

Even as consumption of excessive amounts of added sugars during children’s early life, a critical period of development continues to mount the study raised concerns about children’s long-term health

While adjusting child sugar consumption is not easy as added sugar is everywhere, even in baby and toddler foods, they called on policymakers to hold “food companies accountable to reformulate baby foods with healthier options and regulate the marketing and tax sugary foods targeted at kids.” (IANS)