Bollywood Roundup: Aditi Rao, Kajol, Anupam Kher, and more…

Aditi Rao, Siddharth share heartwarming moments with Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam

Mumbai– Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth shared some cherished pictures from their wedding as they celebrated their first Diwali on November 1. The couple took to their respective Instagram handles to drop photos from their nuptials alongside a gratitude note for all those who joined them for the intimate celebration. Aditi and Siddharth wrote in the caption, “It’s been a blessed, magical year! In a very special part of our Wedding Ceremonies, we received the blessings and love of our father and mother figures, our Gurus and Mentors. To be in the presence of these special people who have not just seen us grow but have been the reason for that growth was life affirming and beyond.” They added, “Thank you To our beloved Mani sir and Hasini Maam Leela akka, Kamal sir, Ranjini aunty and Manian uncle Sudha and Jayendra We are not done yet fam!! There is more magic and love to share before this unforgettable year ends. Until then, Happy Diwali from Mrs and Mr Adu – Siddhu.” In the images, the couple is seen signing a registry. In others, Aditi and Siddharth are seen beaming with joy as they pose with Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam. The two also strike romantic poses for the camera. A few days ago, the actor wished Aditi on her 38th birthday with a sweet note, calling her his “whole life”. Sharing their mushy photos, Siddharth wrote, “My whole life! Happy Birthday. I love you.” Siddharth and Adito tied the knot on September 16 last year at a temple in Telangana. They have been in a steady relationship for nearly three years. On her big day, the actress wore a traditional golden saree in South Indian style. She adorned her hair with flowers. Siddharth complimented her in a white dhoti-kurta set. The couple reportedly fell in love in 2021 on the sets of their film “Maha Samundram.”

Kajol and Rakul Preet pen heartfelt wishes for Aishwarya Rai on her 51st birthday

Mumbai– Bollywood celebrities like Kajol and Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to share heartfelt birthday wishes for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who celebrated her 51st birthday on November 1.

Aishwarya’s makeup artist, Jaywant K Thakrey, also joined in with a touching post. Kajol shared a beautiful photo of Aishwarya on her Instagram stories and called her “the ever-stunning.” She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the ever-stunning @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb. Wishing you joy and love today and always!” Extending her wishes, Rakul Preet wrote, “Happy birthday, Aishwarya ma’am! Wishing you a wonderful day filled with joy and love. May this year bring you even more success and happiness!”

Meanwhile, Jaywant shared an unseen, rare throwback photo with Aishwarya along with a nostalgic birthday note. He captioned it, “1st November, It’s Your Birthday, Aish. Wish you many, many happy returns of the day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. God bless you with good health, loads of happiness, and success. This picture is 31 years old, taken during my wedding reception in Vile Parle. Once upon a time, we were best friends.”

Interestingly, #AishwaryaRaiBachchan has been trending on X (formerly Twitter) as fans flood social media with birthday greetings. One fan shared a collage of Aishwarya’s iconic movie scenes and wrote, “Happy B’day to the most beautiful woman in the world.” Another added, “Happy Birthday to the most talented actress who has touched our hearts with her unforgettable performances. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan.”

On the work front, Aishwarya made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film ‘Iruvar’ and achieved her first major commercial success with the Tamil romantic drama ‘Jeans.’ She is best known for her roles in movies like ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Taal’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Dhoom 2’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, and ‘Guru.’ She was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2’ alongside Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Anupam Kher says ‘be a family to those who need you’

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who will next be seen in the upcoming film “Vijay 69,” shares a heartfelt video of him celebrating Diwali with his co-actor Mihir Ahuja.

On Friday, Kher took to his Instagram handle and dropped a sweet video where he can be seen feeding sweets to Mihir. Alongside it, the actor wrote, “You don’t have to be related to each other to be a family. Be caring, be inclusive, make connections and be a family to those who need you. This Diwali celebrate the spirit of bond, of togetherness, of companionship, of life…From the team of #Vijay69 … Happy Diwali to you, your near and dear ones and everyone you call and consider your family! Love you #Vijay69OnNetflix.”

In the photos, Anupam and Mihir can be seen twinning in white outfits. Meanwhile, Vijay 69, directed by Akshay Roy, will see Mihir Ahuja’s character unexpectedly stepping into the role of a cheerleader and companion for Anupam Kher’s character, Vijay Mathew.

Talking about the film, the ‘Special 26’ actor said in a statement, “This Diwali, as we celebrate togetherness and the bond that holds us as a family, ‘Vijay 69’ reminds us of something very special — family isn’t just about blood relations. Sometimes, the people who come into your life unexpectedly end up being the ones who care for you the most. Mihir’s character becomes that unexpected light in my journey in the film, and in real life too, we’ve built a bond that feels like family.” Speaking about working with Kher, Mihir shared it was both a learning experience and a privilege.

“Vijay 69” tells the inspiring story of a 69-year-old man who dares to dream big and achieve the unimaginable. The film, which also stars Chunky Panday in supporting role, is set for release on Netflix on November 8.

Bhumi celebrates Diwali with family, re-enacts ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ scenes with kids

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali was all about celebrating with family and even had to do a little bit of acting from “Saand Ki Aankh” for the kids at home.

Bhumi took to Instagram, where she posted a string of images and clips from her Diwali celebration. The first was an image of the actress enjoying some Diwali delicacies. The second was a video of Bhumi joined by her sister and mother for the puja.

Another clip showed the entire family doing the Diwali aarti. A picture featured Bhumi placing diyas on her rangolis. There was a heartwarming moment too as she hugged her mother after the puja. A picture showed Bhumi making the feet of Goddess Lakshmi on the doorstep.

A video had the entire family having a moment of laughter as the video got filmed, while one had all the kids of the house running towards the camera.

The last video had Bhumi asking the children: “I am in for a scene.”

A child replies saying: “You have to act with us, you are signed for one million dollars.”

Bhumi asks what she has to do and the child explains that she has to do a scene from “Saand Ki Aankh” and that the kid is playing her “pitaji”.

For the caption, she wrote: “Aap sabko Diwali ki dher saari shubhkaamnaye. With the blessings of our elders we had the most beautiful day. Blessed to be surrounded by people we love. We pray for peace, happiness & prosperity”

Talking about “Saand Ki Aankh”, the film released in 2019. The film was a biographical drama directed by Tushar Hiranandani. The film stars Taapsee Pannu, Prakash Jha, and Vineet Kumar Singh. It highlights the lives of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

Bhumi has been a part of the film industry for almost a decade and she told IANS that the actress is truly living her dream.

Talking about her journey in Hindi cinema, the actress told IANS: “The last 10 years have just been nothing short of a dream. I’m truly living my dream. This is all I ever wanted since I was a child and every day I wake up thanking God for letting me be a part of this phenomenal industry.”

Bhumi said that she has been lucky to work with the kind of filmmakers she has collaborated with.

“I have been fortunate to have had some phenomenal filmmakers that have always supported me, some outstanding characters and I really hope that the next decade is full of such parts as well. Leaving impact with my cinema is a part of my purpose and I really hope that never goes.”

Sara Ali Khan shares “Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham” moment with Ibrahim

Mumbai– On Friday, Sara Ali Khan delighted her fans by sharing stunning photos with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, showcasing their sibling bond.

Unleashing her poetic talent, Sara lived her ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ moment with her brother jaan. She took to her Instagram handle to post her pictures with Ibrahim and wrote in the caption, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. With my Brother Jaan, it’s always fun. Kabhi laughter & sometimes he’ll scold. And Appa Jaan will do as she’s told.” In the vibrant pictures, the ‘Kedarnath’ star looks radiant in a beautiful yellow suit, while Ibrahim sports a black outfit teamed with a shimmery blue jacket.

These candid clicks capture Sara and Ibrahim’s moments of laughter and teasing. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim share a close bond of friendship and are often seen setting major sibling goals. Whether it’s their heartwarming social media photos or appearances at star-studded parties, the brother-sister duo never fails to steal the limelight with their strong camaraderie.

Fans could not help but gush over Sara’s latest photos. One said, “Definitely Tom and Jerry vibes.” Another wrote, “The cutest siblings.” A third user commented, “Saif and Amrita version 2.0.” Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan’s children from his first wife, Amrita Singh. Khan later tied the knot with Kareena Kapoor in 2012, and the couple has two sons: Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

The ‘Atrangi Re’ actress had previously posted a video from Manali, where she was seen enjoying Punjabi food—missi roti with dal fry, aloo methi, and paneer bhurji. The post, showcasing her love for food, was captioned, “Happy Diwali! Wishing you joy, prosperity, bliss, and health—which for me is basically good food. So don’t be rude. Just give me my food. Thank you kindly; don’t intrude.”

On the work front, Sara has been busy shooting for Aakash Kaushik’s upcoming untitled project. The film, which marks Kaushik’s directorial debut, is being touted as a spy comedy.

Mrunal Thakur gives a glimpse of her ‘morning ritual’

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur showcased what she does every morning after she wakes up.

Mrunal took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself dressed in her night suit and rubbing ice water on her face. The video had Hanuman Chalisa playing in the background.

For the caption, Mrunal simply wrote: “Morning ritual”.

The actress was recently in Uttarakhand and went trekking in Rishikesh. She had shared a glimpse of the “best vatavaran.”

Mrunal took to Instagram, where she some pictures from her early morning trek. The photographs had Mrunal enjoying the sun, greens and the view of the mountains along with a few friends.

“Best vatavaran… Jab aap ghode bech kar soo rahe the #tichkitrek #trekking #himalayas #rishikesh #travel,” she wrote.

Mrunal was shooting in Uttarakhand for a yet-untitled film, which also features actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress shared that the genre of the movie is romance.

Mrunal will be next seen with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in “Son of Sardaar”. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. She also has David Dhawan’s comedy film with Varun Dhawan, and “Pooja Meri Jaan” in the pipeline.

The 32-year-old actress stepped into the world of acting in 2012 with the television show “Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan”. She has featured in shows like “Arjun”, “Kumkum Bhagya”, and has also participated in “Nach Baliye 7”.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series “Made in Heaven 2” starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in many renowned movies like “Super 30”, “Batla House”, “Dhamaka”, “Sita Ramam”, “Hi Nanna”, “Jersey”, “Pippa” and “The Family Star”. Recently, she essayed the role of Divya in the sci-fi thriller “Kalki 2898 AD” starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. The film was directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Vaani Kapoor loves indulging on family’s homemade delicacies during festivals

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, who is busy working during the festive season, shared that she loves indulging on homemade delicacies during festivals like Diwali.

“I have had a very hectic year shooting for my upcoming projects. I consider myself fortunate to be part of so many diverse films. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to work alongside some of the industry’s most talented producers, directors, and co-actors,: Vaani said.

She shared that usually if she is not shooting during Diwali, the actress makes it a point to be in Delhi to celebrate with her family.

“The festive atmosphere there is so vibrant and special. I look forward to doing the Diwali Puja, where we all come together to seek blessings for the year ahead. Lighting diyas with my loved ones is one of my favorite traditions. I also cherish indulging in my family’s homemade delicacies, from sweets to savory snacks,” she said.

Vaani added: “These moments of togetherness, filled with laughter and love, truly make Diwali memorable for me. This year, I’m going to miss all of that.”

On the work front, Vaani will also make her streaming debut in Yash Raj Entertainment’s series “Mandala Murders,” a gripping thriller that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. She is headlining this show, which is directed by Gopi Puthran of the hit film “Mardaani 2.”

Additionally, Vaani stars in the lead role of producer Dinesh Vijan’s film “Sarvagunn Sampanna.”

She is finishing shooting for “Raid 2” alongside Ajay Devgn and wrapping up “Badtameez Gill”. The actress also has “Abir Gulaal” opposite Fawad Khan.

Vaani made her debut with the 2013 film “Shuddh Desi Romance”, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. The film dealt with the subject of live-in relationships. She was then seen in Bollywood films such as “Befikre”, “War”, “Bell Bottom”, “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”, “Shamshera” and “Khel Khel Mein.”

Disha Patani shines bright like a diamond in embellished ensemble

Mumbai– Actress Disha Patani, who is currently holidaying in Mexico, looked every-inch drenched in diamonds as she sported a heavily embellished outfit.

Disha took to her Instagram stories, where she first shared a video of sitting in a car and giving a glimpse of the breathtaking view. The next was a boomerang video, where she is seen dressed in a silver heavily embellished outfit paired with a plain white shirt.

The actress completed her look with a wet-hair look, subtle lips and smokey eyes.

On October 31, Disha shared a string of images of the picturesque locale and captioned it: “Mexico’s” along with a sun and cloud emoticon.

Talking about her work life, Disha started her journey with the Telugu movie ‘Loafer’ starring Varun Tej in 2015. The film was directed by Puri Jagannadh. In the following year, Disha appeared in a music video, “Befikra” along with her former beau Tiger Shroff.

She gained stardom with her work in Neeraj Pandey’s “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, a biographical sports film based on the life story of MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team along with late star Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani.

She also worked alongside Jackie Chan in “Kung Fu Yoga”.

The actress was paired opposite Tiger in “Baadhi 2”, which was a sequel to the 2016 film “Baaghi” starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. In 2019, she appeared in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer “Bharat”.

In 2020, it was Mohit Suri’s “Malang” that helped her with the spotlight once again. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She was then seen in films such as “Radhe”, “Ek Villain Returns” and “Yodha”.

Disha saw success with the Telugu film “Kalki 2898 AD”, where she was paired with Prabhas. Her character Roxie is a worker in the Complex who takes Bhairava inside for the first time. She will next be seen in “Welcome to the Jungle.”

Shruti Haasan was ‘nervous’ to work with Rajinikanth in ‘Coolie’

Mumbai– Shruti Haasan will be seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in the upcoming film “Coolie” and the actress said that she was nervous to work with the superstar in the Tamil action thriller film.

Shruti told IANS: “l was nervous to work with Rajini sir I’m not going to lie but he puts everyone at ease with his demeanour and I’ve had the best time working with sir, it’s a great learning for me.”

The 38-year-old actress’s father Kamal Haasan has worked with Rajinikanth in over 20 films.

Asked about how she feels about working with Rajinikanth after her father, she said: “It’s lovely to hear about their history and friendship through the years and it’s like a lesson in what cinema was and how it is and how these two great legends have managed to still stay at the top of their game whilst being so human at the same time.

The actress had recently shared her Diwali plans and had said: “Diwali this year is quiet and simple with friends and in Mumbai ! Nothing major, just enjoying time around good food and good hearts.”

She also spoke about sticking to her diet.

“I try to stick to my diet but I never can because I have a major sweet tooth and Diwali sweets are my favourite only at that time of the year I binge on Indian sweets.

Known for her goth looks and her love for the black and grey hues, Shruti said that this time of the year, had shared that she would include some colour for Diwali.

⁠”I like to change up colour out of my usual black and grey during Diwali because it is festive but you’ll never see me go too crazy with colour if it’s my personal choice,” said the 38-year-old actress.

Talking about “Coolie”, an action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj and Upendra.

Shruti was last seen in “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,” a Telugu-language epic action thriller film directed by Prashanth Neel. The film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha and Sriya Reddy. (IANS)