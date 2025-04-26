‘Kull’ Dives into the Dark Intricacies of a Fractured Royal Lineage in New Trailer

- Advertisement -

Mumbai – Ahead of the premiere of JioHotstar’s highly anticipated web series Kull on May 2, the makers have unveiled the show’s gripping trailer.

Set against the hauntingly regal backdrop of Bilkaner, Kull centers on the mysterious murder of family patriarch Chandrapratap, unraveling a web of secrets, power struggles, and a deeply fractured royal bloodline.

Nimrat Kaur, who portrays the enigmatic Indrani Raisinggh, shared her thoughts on the role: “Indrani is a storm behind still waters—layered, loyal, and quietly powerful. Kull gave me the rare opportunity to embody a woman whose strength lies in silences and whose loyalty burns intensely. It’s a story that doesn’t flinch, and I’m proud to be part of something so unapologetically bold. Kull is cinematic storytelling at its finest, and streaming on JioHotstar gives it the platform it truly deserves.”

Ridhi Dogra, who plays Kavya Raisinggh, reflected on the emotional intensity of her character:

“Kavya bears the weight of a dying legacy. She’s ambitious, driven, but also deeply scarred. Some scenes brought childhood trauma so close, it felt painfully real. Unlike me, Kavya constantly needs to be seen, to matter—to try to save something already lost. Working alongside Nimrat and Amol felt like being in the eye of a storm: raw, unpredictable, but incredibly fulfilling. This role challenged me in the best ways, and I’m beyond excited for audiences to witness it.”

Amol Parashar, stepping into the role of Abhimanyu Raisinggh, described his character as “chaos wrapped in charm”:

“He’s fragile, angry, entitled—and yet, somehow, you feel for him. Playing Abhimanyu was like peeling an onion; each layer got darker and more painful. Some scenes left me emotionally drained. That’s how powerful Kull is—it’s a deep dive into broken relationships, greed, and haunting guilt. When I found out Ekta Kapoor was producing it and it would stream on JioHotstar, I was shocked in the best way. It’s bold, fresh, and unlike anything we’ve seen. I’ve always admired Nimrat’s strength both on and off screen, and seeing her embody Indrani was a grounding force for me.”

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Kull promises a chilling, character-driven drama that blends royal intrigue with psychological depth. (Source: IANS)