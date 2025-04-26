Censor Board Clears Nani’s ‘Hit: The Third Case’ with ‘A’ Certificate

- Advertisement -

Chennai– The much-anticipated crime thriller Hit: The Third Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu and starring Nani in the lead, has been cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification with an ‘A’ certificate.

Nani shared the news on his social media handles, posting an image emblazoned with a bold ‘A’ and captioned, “A for ARJUN SARKAAR. CERTIFIED. #HIT3 #HIT3FromMay1st.” The poster also included a chilling disclaimer in fine print: “Warning: Sarkaar’s rage and violence is certified.”

The film has generated significant buzz, particularly after the release of its intense and gripping trailer. The trailer opens with Nani’s character, Arjun Sarkaar, a fierce police officer, articulating his philosophy on justice:

“Criminals belong in a 10-feet lock-up or deep inside a six-feet hole. No criminal should be free to walk around until they’ve faced real behavioural correction. You don’t have to be personally affected to feel that way. Just being a police officer is enough.”

The suspense intensifies with scenes showing a distressed mother reporting the abduction of her nine-month-old baby, offering a vague yet desperate description of the kidnapper:

“He is 5’9 or 5’10”. He has a few strands of white hair on his beard.”

A shopkeeper also narrates the bravery of a mysterious man who steps into danger to protect others:

“Only he knows how many nights and days he has worked tirelessly to save one life.”

The trailer culminates in a revealing moment between Arjun and his love interest. When she asks if she should call him Arjun or Sarkaar, he calmly responds:

“When I am in the midst of people, call me Arjun. When I am in the midst of criminals, I am Sarkaar.”

Earlier teasers had already hinted at Nani’s role as the formidable cop Arjun Sarkaar, showcasing his combat prowess with a laathi and his analytical approach to solving crimes. One standout line from the teaser—

“People have believed this lie for far too long. I will show you the original.”—

hints at deeper layers to the protagonist’s identity.

Hit: The Third Case is the latest chapter in the HIT universe and is set to release in theatres worldwide on May 1.

The film is directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanthi Tipirneni under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. It stars Nani alongside Srinidhi Shetty. The music is composed by Mickey J Meyer, with cinematography by Sanu John Varghese and editing by Karthika Srinivas R. (Source: IANS)