National Award Winner Harshavardhan Rameshwar to Compose Music for Puri Jagannadh–Vijay Sethupathi Film

HYDERABAD– National Award-winning composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar has joined director Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming action entertainer starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, the makers announced on Thursday.

The film’s team, posting from Puri Jagannadh’s official X handle, welcomed the acclaimed music director with enthusiasm. “The blockbuster composer whose music speaks louder than words. Team #PuriSethupathi welcomes National Award-winning music director @rameemusic on board. Get ready for a new-age musical experience that blends action, emotion, and elevation,” the statement read.

The high-octane project, which began filming in July after a brief delay, has generated massive buzz among fans and trade watchers. The first major schedule features intense sequences with Vijay Sethupathi and actress Samyuktha, who plays the female lead.

The film is being produced by Puri Jagannadh under his banner Puri Connects and presented by Charmi Kaur in collaboration with JB Motion Pictures and producer JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla. The joint production is expected to elevate the scale and visual appeal of the film.

Samyuktha’s role is said to be central to the story, offering significant emotional range and performance depth. Tabu and Vijay Kumar will also appear in pivotal roles. The production team previously conducted location scouting in Hyderabad and Chennai to finalize backdrops for the first shooting schedule.

Known for his flamboyant direction and mass appeal, Puri Jagannadh is set to blend his signature style of storytelling with Vijay Sethupathi’s commanding screen presence. According to sources, the film will be a full-fledged commercial entertainer packed with high drama, action, and a gripping narrative.

With Harshavardhan Rameshwar now composing the soundtrack, the project promises a rich musical layer that matches its scale and energy. The collaboration marks another exciting chapter in the careers of both the filmmaker and the composer. (Source: IANS)