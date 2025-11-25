Indian Government Invites Young Diaspora to Join 85th “Know India Programme,” Set for January 2026

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–The Government of India has announced the launch of the 85th edition of its flagship Know India Programme (KIP), calling on young members of the Indian diaspora worldwide to participate in the initiative aimed at deepening cultural, economic, and knowledge-based engagement with their ancestral homeland.

Scheduled to take place from January 6 to 27, 2026, the upcoming KIP will offer participants—aged 21 to 35—an immersive introduction to India’s contemporary landscape, from art and heritage to science, technology, innovation, and economic development. Since its inception in 2003–04, the programme has welcomed nearly 3,000 youth of Indian origin from across the globe.

Officials emphasized that the 85th KIP holds special significance due to its integration with the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD), a major youth-focused initiative during the National Youth Festival on January 12, 2026. KIP participants will take part in the Dialogue’s “Challenge Track,” a four-stage national competition featuring an online quiz, essay writing, leadership-based presentations, and a National Championship before India’s Prime Minister. The Dialogue will convene 3,000 young leaders from India and the global diaspora across innovation, culture, design, and technology tracks, guided by a network of distinguished “Pathbreaker” mentors.

The aim, officials noted, is to empower youth to contribute meaningfully to India’s long-term vision of becoming a developed nation—Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Because the KIP online portal is currently non-functional, applications will be accepted via email according to the timeline provided by the Indian Embassy. Interested candidates residing within the Embassy of India, Washington, D.C. jurisdiction—including Bermuda, the District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia—must submit:

A completed application form

Copies of educational certificates

Passport and OCI/PIO documents

A recent color passport photograph

A brief information sheet in the required MS Word format

The Embassy has urged community organizations, media outlets, and diaspora associations to extend wide publicity to the programme and to encourage eligible youth to apply. Flyers and detailed guidelines have been made available to support outreach efforts.

Officials reiterated that the KIP remains a cornerstone programme for connecting the global Indian diaspora with the country’s rapidly evolving social and economic landscape. “We greatly appreciate your support in ensuring maximum participation,” the announcement stated.