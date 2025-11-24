Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Sushmita Sen, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra Shares Emotional Tribute to Dharmendra

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra Jonas paid a moving tribute to Dharmendra after his passing, recalling how he welcomed her into the film industry when she was unknown.

She shared an old photo with him and wrote that her first movie signing in 2001 came from his banner, Vijayta Films. Chopra said Dharmendra and his family showed her rare warmth and helped her feel at home in Mumbai, noting she later worked on several films with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Calling his death a personal loss, she said Dharmendra leaves behind both unforgettable films and deep feelings, praising his charisma, smile, and inspirational journey from a small town to cinematic greatness.

She offered condolences to the Deol family, writing, “Rest in paradise, Dharamji. Om Shanti.” Dharmendra was 89.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Arrive to Pay Final Respects to Dharmendra

Mumbai– Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived at the Vile Parle crematorium on Monday afternoon to say their final goodbye to Dharmendra, amid heavy police presence.

Ranveer had starred with Dharmendra in the 2024 hit Rocky Aur Rani, playing his grandson and sharing a warm on-screen bond. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi also reached the crematorium to pay her respects; she worked with Dharmendra in the same film.

In recent hours, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan visited the Pawan Hans crematorium as well. Dharmendra’s wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol were seen visibly grief-stricken.

Dharmendra died on November 24 at age 89, shortly after being discharged from Breach Candy Hospital following treatment for breathing complications. One of Hindi cinema’s most beloved stars, he began his career in the early 1960s and was awarded the Padma Bhushan.

Sushmita Sen Honors Dharmendra as a Legend and a Remarkable Human Being

Mumbai– Sushmita Sen paid tribute to Dharmendra, remembering him not only as a cinematic legend, but as a deeply kind and generous soul.

Sharing a smiling photo of them together, she wrote about his warmth, compassion, and the joy he brought to those around him, calling him a blessing whose presence was unforgettable on and off screen. She praised his kindness, laughter, and energy, saying she felt grateful to have known him and offered condolences to his family.

Dharmendra had recently been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital after treatment for breathing issues, but passed away Monday at age 89. His death has shaken the industry, with stars including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan visiting the crematorium in Mumbai.

Born in 1935, Dharmendra rose to stardom in the early 1960s and went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved actors. He received the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian film.

Shilpa Shetty Reflects on Dharmendra’s Humility and Generosity

Mumbai– Shilpa Shetty remembered Dharmendra with deep affection, recalling his humility, generosity, and the warmth he shared with everyone around him.

Posting photos with the late actor, she wrote that she had worked with many talented performers, but none with a bigger heart. She praised his charm, talent, and kindness, calling him an original who inspired countless people. Shetty offered prayers and said he would be deeply missed.

Shilpa starred with Dharmendra in the 2007 family drama Apne, alongside Sunny and Bobby Deol and Katrina Kaif. Tributes have continued to pour in across social media as celebrities honor Dharmendra’s legacy and impact.

In recent days, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and others visited Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai to pay their final respects. Dharmendra, a Padma Bhushan awardee and beloved icon whose filmography includes Phool Aur Patthar and Sholay, died Monday at age 89. (Source: IANS)