Indian Americans Engage U.S. Lawmakers on Anti-Hindu Hate, Civic Participation

Washington– Indian American community leaders and students met with U.S. lawmakers during the fifth annual Hindu Day of Advocacy, raising concerns about anti-Hindu hate and calling for stronger representation and greater participation in the democratic process.

The daylong program, organized by the Coalition of Hindus of North America at the U.S. Capitol, brought together about 160 participants from 14 states.

Organizers said delegates held more than 50 meetings with senators and members of the House of Representatives and visited about 170 congressional offices to discuss issues affecting Hindu Americans.

India’s deputy chief of mission in Washington, Namgya C. Khampa, highlighted the growing importance of the India-U.S. partnership and the Indian diaspora’s role in strengthening bilateral relations.

“The India, US bilateral relationship is strong. It’s robust, it’s forward looking, and the ambition on that is set by our leadership. Prime Minister Modi and President Trump recently met in France and there’s a lot we have to accomplish together, and there’s a recognition of that,” Khampa said.

“I believe that all of you sitting in this room and beyond are critical partners in that process.”

CoHNA President Nikunj Trivedi said Democratic and Republican lawmakers participated in the event and expressed support for the community.

“We had experts, we had congressmen from both sides of the party, Democrats and Republicans who joined us to talk about how they stand in solidarity with us. They actually thanked us for being on Capitol Hill to represent our community because a lot of times our community is very shy. They don’t speak up,” he said.

Trivedi said discussions focused on what organizers described as increasing anti-Hindu rhetoric, attacks on Hindu temples and hostility toward Indian immigrants on social media.

“We also talked about anti-Indian hate, hate on social media against immigrants, hate against Hindus, how we are considered like agents of foreign governments like India. Simply for speaking up about our rights, about attacks on Hindu temples, about attacks on Hindu identity, we are considered agents of the Indian government,” he said.

“So we wanted to educate our lawmakers that this is how we are being targeted.”

The event also emphasized youth participation in public life. About 40 young Hindu Americans attended a youth summit, while CoHNA launched a leadership incubator intended to prepare the next generation of community advocates.

Organizers said interfaith leaders joined lawmakers in expressing solidarity with Hindu Americans and condemning attacks on Hindu temples.

A panel of Rutgers University students discussed efforts to organize campus events, work with university administrators and encourage Hindu students to become more involved in civic affairs.

The students said they wanted more young Hindu Americans to participate in public life and ensure that their religious identity was represented accurately in academic and public settings.

The gathering was part of a broader effort by Hindu American organizations to develop sustained relationships with elected officials and increase community participation in the U.S. political process.

Organizers also linked the event to celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, highlighting the contributions of Hindu Americans to the country and the community’s growing visibility as India-U.S. ties deepen. (Source: IANS)