INS Sudarshini Strengthens Maritime Ties During Baltimore Port Call

Washington — Indian Naval Ship Sudarshini held a series of high-level engagements and participated in public events during its port call in Baltimore, Maryland, as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The Indian Navy’s tall ship hosted Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller. Its crew also participated in the Baltimore City Parade during the Sail250 Maryland celebrations.

“Forging Maritime Bonds Across the Atlantic. During her port call at Baltimore, Indian Navy’s Tall Ship INS Sudarshini undertook a series of high-level engagements, including hosting Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to the USA and Aruna Miller, Lieutenant Governor of Maryland. The crew participated in the Baltimore City Parade as part of Sail250 Maryland,” the spokesperson of the Indian Navy wrote on X.

The Indian Ministry of Defense said the ship’s arrival at the Port of Baltimore highlighted India’s maritime heritage and the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the Indian and U.S. navies.

During the visit, INS Sudarshini is participating in maritime engagement and community outreach activities connected to Sail250 Maryland, which commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The ship reached Baltimore on Friday after sailing from Norfolk, Virginia, as part of its transoceanic Lokayan 26 expedition. The journey included passage through the historic Chesapeake and Delaware Canal and beneath several major bridges in the mid-Atlantic region.

INS Sudarshini previously participated in Sail250 Virginia events in Norfolk from June 19 to 23. It joined tall ships from around the world and represented India in the Parade of Sail and the City Crew Parade.

“Having sailed over 13,000 nautical miles in five months from Kochi to Norfolk, the transoceanic voyage stands as a testament to India’s seafaring traditions and the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, fostering friendship, cooperation, and mutual trust across the oceans,” the Defense Ministry noted.

The visit comes weeks after India and the United States held the 29th edition of their Army-to-Army Staff Talks in Hawaii. Officials discussed ways to expand bilateral defense cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries. (Source: IANS)