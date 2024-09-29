INDIA New England News Honors 20 Under 20 at the Its Annual Award Ceremony

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA—INDIA New England News, one of the nation’s largest Indian American digital news and video magazine channels serving the South Asian community, honored its annual 20 Under 20 stars of 2024 at a breakfast awards ceremony earlier this month at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. (Photos: Vikas Aher)

The awards ceremony, which was hosted by Jharna Madan, was attended by approximately 100 people. Young team of Ayush Agrawal and Haasini Buddepu served as emcees of the event. The keynote speaker this year was venture capitalist Nilanjana Bhowmik, founder and general partner of Boston-based Converge, an early-stage venture capital firm that invests behind ambitious entrepreneurs solving businesses’ most pressing needs.

The 20-Under-20 Stars were selected based on their achievements, extracurricular activities, entrepreneurship, and participation in community service, as well as exceptional skills in writing, arts and music, among other factors.

“The 20 Under 20 awards event was an incredible success. It was a joy to see the youth take charge, with young emcees guiding the evening flawlessly and youth volunteers stepping up to help make everything run smoothly,” said Ms. Madan. “The turnout exceeded our expectations, and the energy in the room was electric. Nilanjana Bhowmik’s keynote, especially her story about Joe and the three key elements of success, left everyone deeply motivated. With such passionate and talented young individuals leading the way, it’s clear the future is in good hands.”

“The awards event showcased a wide range of exceptional individuals! It was inspiring to see such a diverse group of young individuals who have already accomplished so much,” said Ms. Buddepu. “Being an MC at this event was definitely a very joyous experience. Ms. Bhowmik’s and Mr. Mishra’s mature talks were not only motivational but also thought-provoking. The lessons each person’s story shares are ones I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”

Added Mr. Agrwal: “Being honored in the 20 Under 20 two years ago was a defining moment, and emceeing the event last year and again this year has been an incredible full-circle experience. It’s inspiring to witness new generations of young leaders pushing boundaries and making their mark.”

