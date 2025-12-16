India Accounts for Nearly 80% of Global Makhana Production, Parliament Told

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — India is the world’s largest producer of makhana, or fox nuts, accounting for nearly 80 percent of global output, the government told Parliament on Tuesday.

Bihar continues to dominate the sector, contributing about 85 percent of India’s total makhana production, with Darbhanga district emerging as a major center for cultivation and processing.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ramnath Thakur said Darbhanga has been widely recognized for its strong potential in the makhana value chain.

Darbhanga is home to the ICAR–National Research Centre on Makhana and has also been identified under the One District One Product initiative for makhana, underscoring its strategic importance to the sector.

Thakur said the makhana industry has significant potential to improve the economic conditions of farmers and fishermen, particularly in states where the crop is widely grown.

To strengthen the sector, the government has established the National Makhana Board through a gazette notification dated September 14, 2025. The board is tasked with improving production, processing, value addition, marketing, and export promotion of makhana nationwide.

The minister said the board will focus on boosting productivity through scientific research, improved farming practices, and better harvesting and processing technologies, helping strengthen the entire value chain from growers to exporters.

In addition, the government has approved a central sector scheme for the development of makhana with a total outlay of Rs 476.03 crore over six years, from 2025–26 to 2030–31.

The scheme will support research and innovation, production and distribution of quality seeds, skill development for farmers and other stakeholders, improved post-harvest management, value addition, branding and marketing, and export promotion, with the aim of increasing India’s share in the global makhana trade. (Source: IANS)