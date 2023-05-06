IAGB Holds Free Senior Expo This Sunday

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA—India Association of Greater Boston, the non-profit organization known as IAGB, will hold a free Senior Expo this Sunday in Burlington, MA.

“Health and well-being is essential for every age, and it becomes even more critical for our seniors as well as a priority for senior caregivers,” IAGB said in a statement. “With this in mind, IAGB brings you a one-of-a-kind Seniors Expo in the New England area on May 7th, 2023, to provide vital information. This event will be free, with Cool door’ prizes and Entry to win raffle giveaways.”

The highlights of this event are an array of resources and advice on healthcare, nutrition, insurance, a free dental check-up, and a bevy of exhibitors that will showcase valuable products for the senior community.

Exhibitors include Boston University Dental School, Today’s Wellness and Primary Care, Mind Gym, Senior Day Care Centers, Minuteman Senior Services, Medical Insurance Providers and many more. Along with free dental, BP, and BG checkup.

Know Your Health 101 is a presentation that will show seniors how to take charge of their healthcare. By attending this presentation, they will understand their health better and learn to live longer by management of their health.

Seniors will also get free long-term financial advice and a chance to participate in a workshop where they can prepare their healthcare proxy and living will. Resources to manage diabetes and Alzheimer’s will also be available on hand.

“This free event will showcase many resources, demos, and consultative sessions. We urge all seniors and caregivers to take advantage and attend and experience the variety of programs that will enrich seniors’ lives,” the statement said.

Find more and register here https://www.iagb.org/event/new-england-seniors-expo/