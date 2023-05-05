Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Swara Bhasker, Saiyami Kher

- Advertisement -

Nick Jonas says his wife Priyanka is a ‘boss’, praises ‘Citadel’ team

Mumbai– American pop star Nick Jonas cannot stop gushing about his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas as he calls her “boss” after seeing her performance in the series ‘Citadel’.

Nick took to Instagram Stories to share a poster of Citadel featuring Priyanka with her co-stars and fellow spies Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. It had ‘Citadel, no. 1 title on Prime Video’ written on it.

Captioning the poster, he wrote: “My wife is a boss. Congrats to the entire Citadel and Prime Video family.”

The first three episodes of Citadel are out right on Prime Video, and new episodes will be released every Friday and the finale on May 26. Filled with action, thrill and drama, the series stars Priyanka, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

Swara Bhasker tells paparazzi to talk like they did with Gigi Hadid

Mumbai– Actress Swara Bhasker, who was spotted attending the screening of ‘Afwaah’, was seen telling the paparazzi to talk to her like they did with supermodel Gigi Hadid during her visit to the country for the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre last month.

Videos of paparazzi saying ‘ikde (this side)’ to Gigi, while asking her to pose had gone viral social media.

Now a clip shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shows Swara from the ‘Afwaah’ screening.

The video shows Swara posing in a purple saree as photographers continued to call her by her name. Swara is seen telling them, “Ikde bolo nahi to nahi dekhenge. Jaise Gigi Hadid ko bola, waise humse baat karo aap. Jo aapka Hollywood ka standard hai abhi (Say ikde otherwise I won’t pose that way. Talk to me like you spoke to Gigi Hadid, like your Hollywood standard these days).”

Swara was last seen in the film ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’. She will next be seen in ‘Mrs. Falani’.

Saiyami Kher pledges her support for young female athletes

Mumbai– Actress Saiyami Kher has pledged to support young female athletes. The actress said she wants to do her bit for the girls who want to pursue sports.

The actress, who will be seen playing a para athlete in the upcoming movie ‘Ghoomer’, said: “I have always wished to do something for girls in sports and I am trying to do my bit. I am very glad that there is so much being done for women in sport now. At this point, even if my involvement is in a small way, I believe every drop in the ocean counts.”

“Kavita Raut (India’s long distance runner) was sponsored first by an NGO started by my parents in Nasik. And I feel so proud to see all that she’s achieved. Just feel that if I can contribute to helping young female athletes achieve their dreams, I would be very happy,” the actress said.

She added: “The last three years I have helped a vegetable vendor’s daughter to complete her engineering in electrical and telecommunications and will be helping young individual female athletes in my capacity. I hope I come to a point to start my own organisation because this is something very close to my heart”.

Saiyami is part of ‘Ghoomer’ in which she is playing the part of a cricketer, a para athlete who has lost one arm. The story, which is currently in the post production stage, is co-written by Balki, along with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani, and is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured. (IANS)