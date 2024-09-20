Guru Randhawa, Rick Ross’s song ‘Rich Life’ is a perfect blend of ‘East meets West’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer-actor Guru Randhawa, American hip-hop icon Rick Ross and music producer DJ Shadow Dubai’s highly anticipated music video ‘Rich Life’ has been released on Friday. Shot against the amazing backdrop of the Dubai deserts, this project represents a new era in cross-cultural music.

The 2-minute 37-second music video, set against the stunning backdrop of Dubai’s picturesque dunes, showcases a theme of luxury and opulence, perfectly aligning with its title, “Rich Life.” This collaboration promises to make waves in Indian and global music scenes with its dynamic visuals, hard-hitting beats, and a star-studded lineup.

Talking about the collaboration, Guru Randhawa shared: “An unforgettable journey working with incredible artists from the music industry – Rick Ross and DJ Shadow. Feeling excited and grateful for this opportunity.”

“It’s experimental yet something we feel the audience will instantly pick up. For me personally, the experience has been unforgettable and I am super stoked that the audience will get to witness it finally,” he added.

Rick said: “Without music life would be a mistake. It was a pleasure working with an Indian artist Guru Randhawa and finest musician Dj Shadow Dubai. Such music collaborations are always needed for music listeners so they can bridge cultures and unite under one umbrella”.

Produced by Gaurang Doshi and co-produced by Niti Agarwal, “Rich Life” is presented by Somit Jenna, Gaurang Doshi and TTF Productions LLC. The music video is directed by the talented duo B2gether Pros and visionary filmmaker Andrey Qval Kovalev, and it has been released on the Phoenixx Music Global platform.

“Rich Life” is available for streaming on all major platforms. (IANS)