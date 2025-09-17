Gurdeep Mehndi Drops New Single ‘Sajri’ With Lauren Gottlieb, Fusing Punjabi Folk and Urban Beats

MUMBAI– Punjabi singer Gurdeep Mehndi, son of Bhangra legend Daler Mehndi, has released his latest single Sajri, a track that merges traditional Punjabi folk with contemporary urban rhythms. The music video, launched Wednesday under the Saregama label, features actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb.

The word Sajri translates to “the first beautiful ray of the morning sunlight.” The track was composed by Gopal Das and Gurdeep Mehndi, with lyrics by Young G and Mehndi.

In a statement, Gurdeep described the project as a personal milestone. “Sajri means everything to me — it’s where those deep roots of Punjabi folk first met the restless energy of today. With Lauren, we pushed each other, we lit up every beat, and created something people can feel in their core from the very first note,” he said.

Set against a vivid red-and-gold backdrop, the video highlights the chemistry between Mehndi and Gottlieb, while capturing the celebratory energy of the track. Gottlieb said the collaboration felt powerful from the start. “From the second I heard Sajri, I knew it was a force — this melody, this beat, they grab you and don’t let go. Shooting the video was pure fire. Gurdeep and the whole team built something bold, something electric. I’m excited for everyone to see, and even more, to dance to it,” she said.

The video’s striking visual palette, combined with its catchy hook and upbeat production, is designed for festive playlists and dance floors alike.

Known for infusing Punjabi pop and Bhangra with energy and flair, Gurdeep Mehndi has carried forward his family’s musical legacy while developing his own sound. With Sajri, he continues to celebrate Punjabi culture through a modern lens.

The single is available now on all major music streaming platforms, with the official video live on Saregama’s YouTube channel. (Source: IANS)