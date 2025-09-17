Harshdeep Kaur Releases Soulful Folk Single ‘Chann Diggeya Ve’

MUMBAI– Acclaimed playback singer Harshdeep Kaur has unveiled her latest single, Chann Diggeya Ve, a contemporary folk track that blends traditional roots with modern arrangements.

Created in collaboration with composer duo Akshay & IP, the song captures the subtle yet powerful emotions of love and longing. Speaking about the release, Kaur said the project was especially fulfilling.

“Collaborating with Akshay & IP on Chann Diggeya Ve was pure joy!” she said. “The song beautifully fuses folk with today’s sound. Azeem Dayani’s vision as a music supervisor has made this collab a dream come true. I’m thrilled Warner Music India is sharing this celebration of love with the world.”

Akshay & IP said their aim was to present Kaur’s distinctive voice in a fresh way while maintaining their own musical identity. “The track carries a deep, rooted message layered over powerful production. Striking that balance is something we’re especially proud of, and we can’t wait for people to hear it,” the duo noted.

The single features lyrics by Safi Rock, production by Akshay Raheja and Abhishek Singh, and a chorus featuring Nandini Sharma, Ashlesha Charu, Amrita Talukder, and Deepanshi Nagar. Dayani, who has supervised music for major Bollywood projects, oversaw the soundscape.

Kaur, celebrated for her iconic songs Heer (Jab Tak Hai Jaan) and Dilbaro (Raazi), has built a reputation for lending soulful depth to folk and classical-inspired tracks. Akshay & IP, meanwhile, are known for their work on the film Crew and singles such as Ishq Mitha and Snow.

The new track is available on Warner Music India’s platforms, with the artists urging fans to stream, share, and spread its message of love and belonging. (Source: IANS)