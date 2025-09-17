Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Amoebic Brain Fever Outbreak; Government, Opposition Trade Blame

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM– The Kerala Assembly witnessed stormy scenes for a second straight day on Wednesday as a rare outbreak of amoebic meningoencephalitis, or “brain fever,” sparked a fierce political clash between the treasury and Opposition benches.

Congress MLA N. Shamsudheen, moving an adjournment motion, accused the government of mishandling the response to the deadly disease and “groping in the dark” over its source. He alleged that the administration was concealing the true number of deaths.

“The minister is trying to hide the real statistics and pass the blame onto the previous UDF government. The health sector is collapsing. Though there is a captain, the ship has already sunk,” Shamsudheen charged.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan escalated the attack, pointing out that while amoebic brain fever has been documented globally since 1965 with only about 500 cases, Kerala has reported more than 120 cases — including 68 this year.

“Eight people have died in just 15 days. In 2025 alone, 69 cases and 19 deaths occurred. Even a four-month-old child has been affected. Yet there is no treatment protocol, no preventive guidelines. Is it dirty water, swimming pools, or wells? These are questions the government must answer seriously,” Satheesan said, urging the state to seek expert help, including assistance from the central government.

Health Minister Veena George defended the administration, stressing that the disease is extremely rare and can appear anywhere. She argued that Kerala had taken steps to diagnose and treat cases quickly, noting that treatment guidelines were issued in 2024.

“Kerala has successfully managed crises like Nipah, and our public health system remains strong,” she said, citing investments in new cath labs and advanced care units in state-run hospitals.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) rallied behind George, accusing the Congress of political opportunism. Some members mocked the Opposition, with MLA K.U. Janeesh Kumar quipping that “some even need paracetamol and cetrizine to sleep,” while T.A. Madhusoodanan said that “targeting the minister will not weaken the government.”

The charged debate underscored both rising public anxiety over the outbreak and widening political divisions in Kerala, with the Opposition demanding accountability and the treasury benches closing ranks to protect the state’s health leadership. (Source: IANS)