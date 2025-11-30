Four Weddings and a Lot of Trouble: Kapil Sharma’s New Trailer Promises Comedy Chaos in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

- Advertisement -

Mumbai–Kapil Sharma is back on the big screen, and this time the chaos is bigger, louder, and legally far more questionable. The trailer of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, released on Tuesday afternoon, shows the comedian returning to his signature zone—playing a man hopelessly entangled in multiple marriages that spiral out of control.

The new instalment follows Kapil’s character as he attempts to explain to a church priest how a simple plan to marry the woman he loves somehow led him to three additional wives—each from a different religion and background. The two-minute trailer reveals a steady stream of punchlines, frantic cover-ups, emotional meltdowns, and the expected avalanche of misunderstandings that define the franchise.

Kapil shared the trailer on social media with the caption: “4 wives…. !! Don’t try this at home; this stunt is performed by our expert. #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 In Cinemas on 12th December 2025.”

The trailer also features a brief appearance by veteran actor Asrani, who passed away in October. Fans quickly noted the moment, calling it a bittersweet reminder of the beloved comedian, making this his final on-screen performance.

The film stars Manjot Singh, Tridha Choudhury, Hina Waria, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan alongside Kapil in leading roles. Supporting cast members include Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma.

Directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is set to release in theatres on December 12, 2025. (Source: IANS)