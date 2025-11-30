Trailer of Anupama Parameswaran’s ‘Lockdown’ Promises a Grim, Gripping Drama

- Advertisement -

Chennai– The trailer of Lockdown, a drama headlined by Anupama Parameswaran and directed by A.R. Jeeva, was released on Thursday by actors Vijay Sethupathi and Sasikumar. The film, which is based on a true story, explores a young woman’s struggle during the 21-day nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Sharing the trailer on X, Vijay Sethupathi wrote, “Launching the Trailer of #Lockdown. Best wishes to the team.” Sasikumar also posted the video, adding, “Dive into a world of fear, truth, and survival. Wishing the whole team grand success.”

The trailer introduces Anupama Parameswaran as Anitha, a woman reluctant to return home and dealing with a private crisis she cannot share with her family. As she faces unwanted advances from men, the sudden announcement of the COVID lockdown forces her into the very environment she fears.

Her parents grow increasingly concerned as they observe her anxiety, frequent phone checks, and irritability. Anitha and a friend attempt to reach a doctor, only to learn he is in isolation after contracting the virus. Scenes also show Anitha urgently contacting friends to borrow money, prompting further questions from her family. The trailer ends with Anitha apologising to her father, hinting at deeper issues that drive the narrative.

Produced by Subaskaran under Lyca Productions, Lockdown features an ensemble cast including Charlie, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, Livingston, Indhumathi, Rajkumar, Shamji, Lollu Sabha Maran, Vinayak Raj, Vidhu, Abhirami, Ravathi, Sanjivie, Priya Ganesh, and Asha.

The film’s music is composed by N.R. Raghunanthan and Siddharth Vipin, with cinematography by K.A. Sakthivel and editing by V.J. Sabu Joseph. Art direction is by A. Jayakumar, with choreography by Sherif and Sri Girish, stunts by Om Sivaprakash, and costumes by Meenakshi Shreedharan.

Lockdown is scheduled to release in theatres on December 5.