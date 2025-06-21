For Apoorva Arora, Yoga Is More Than Fitness—It’s an Emotional Reset and Mental Detox

- Advertisement -

Mumbai – Actress Apoorva Arora, known for her versatile performances across Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Kannada cinema, marked this International Day of Yoga not just with a post but with purposeful practice—reaffirming her deep personal bond with yoga.

A trained yoga practitioner, Apoorva began her day with an early morning session, reconnecting with the discipline she calls her “anchor in chaos.”

“Yoga isn’t just a physical practice for me,” she told IANS. “It’s an emotional reset, a mental detox, and a way to listen to myself. In the middle of packed shoots and unpredictable routines, yoga brings me back to myself. It has taught me how to breathe through tough scenes and even tougher days.”

For Apoorva, yoga is more than a wellness tool—it’s a daily ritual that grounds her not only physically, but also mentally and spiritually. Having trained in yoga for several years, she seamlessly integrates it into her fitness regimen and her acting craft, helping her remain centered amid the chaos of film sets and changing scripts.

Earlier this month, Apoorva celebrated her birthday on the set of her upcoming series, which is being produced by Vikram Bhatt. While many might opt to take the day off, she was thrilled to spend it doing what she loves most—working.

Though the title and details of the project remain under wraps, sources close to the production reveal it will showcase a new dimension of Apoorva’s talent, further cementing her place as a dynamic performer to watch. In addition to the series, she will also be seen in the film “Khamosh Nazar Aate Hain,” which recently wrapped up shooting in Indore.

Adding another meaningful experience to her year, Apoorva recently returned from her first solo trip to Bali. The serene Indonesian island gave her a much-needed pause between projects, where, as she described it, “the waves washed away the stress.”

From the stillness of yoga to the solitude of travel, Apoorva Arora is discovering balance in the most beautiful ways—on-screen and off.