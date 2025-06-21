“The World Practices Yoga with PM Modi”: Bharat Bhushan Reflects on 11 Years of International Yoga Day

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Celebrated yoga guru and Padma Shri awardee Bharat Bhushan has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking yoga to the global stage, embodying India’s timeless philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family.

In an exclusive interview with IANS on the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), Bharat Bhushan reflected on how yoga has transformed from an ancient Indian practice into a universal tool for well-being, largely due to PM Modi’s efforts. He also offered insights into what it means to create a true mass movement, and why yoga’s global embrace is a milestone for both India and the world.

“Yoga Is a Gift from India to the World”

When asked about the Prime Minister’s contribution, Bharat Bhushan did not hesitate.

“Yoga serves as a powerful tool to address the challenges and inequalities faced by humanity,” he said. “Although there have been sporadic efforts to promote yoga over the years, it is Prime Minister Modi who understood his role as the leader of a nation inspired by Krishna, guided by Chanakya, and blessed by Shiva.”

According to Bhushan, the declaration of June 21 as International Yoga Day by the United Nations was a historic moment—one that underscored the global relevance of yoga in the modern era. He recalled the slogan from the first event at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium: “Modi ji ka ye uphaar, yog kare saara sansaar” (This is PM Modi’s gift; the whole world is practicing yoga).

“It’s time we give credit where it’s due,” Bhushan noted. “When someone does something significant for the nation and the world, we must acknowledge it with pride.”

Moving Beyond Celebration to Daily Practice

While Bhushan applauded the global recognition of IDY, he emphasized that its true impact lies in consistent practice—not just annual observance.

“Publicity alone is not enough,” he said. “Yes, the United Nations’ recognition is a major milestone, but now we must build on it. IDY should inspire people to integrate yoga into their daily lives.”

Recognizing that many institutions remain closed in June, Bhushan’s organization, Mokshayatan Yog Sansthan, collaborated with the Ministry of AYUSH to launch awareness campaigns a month in advance.

“This is not just about June 21,” he added. “This is about transforming parks into yoga hubs, reducing duplication among institutions, and ensuring that every arm of the government embraces yoga as part of public life.”

“The Whole World Practices Yoga with PM Modi”

Bharat Bhushan shared his own experiences practicing yoga alongside Prime Minister Modi, calling them moments of both discipline and deep yogic contemplation.

“When I met him after he became Prime Minister, he told me that he wanted to bring yoga to every corner of the globe,” Bhushan recalled. “I understood then that he saw yoga not just as tradition, but as a pathway to elevate India’s place in the world.”

He believes the younger generation is now ready to carry forward the legacy of Bharat Yog, as yoga continues to gain ground not just as a physical discipline, but as a holistic lifestyle.

Honoring the Legacy of Yogic Wisdom

Asked who he considers an inspiration in yoga, Bhushan said:

“Those who practice yoga are the real inspiration. From Maharishi Patanjali and Lord Krishna to Lord Shiva and Parvati, yoga has always been passed on by those who live it.”

And in modern times?

“Just as we remember the rishis and gurus of old, we will remember that Narendra Modi became an inspiration for globalizing yoga,” Bhushan said.

As the 11th International Day of Yoga is marked across continents, Bharat Bhushan’s words serve as a reminder: while the world bends into asanas and embraces breathwork, the heart of yoga beats strongest in its birthplace—and through the vision of those who carry it forward. (Source: IANS)