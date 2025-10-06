Finance Minister Sitharaman Meets U.S. Delegation, Discusses Geopolitical Developments and Bilateral Interests

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday met with a visiting U.S. delegation in New Delhi to discuss key geopolitical developments and shared strategic and economic interests within the India–U.S. partnership.

The delegation was led by Walter Russell Mead, a distinguished fellow at the Hudson Institute. Representatives from several leading American institutions, including the American Enterprise Institute, Eagle Capital Management, Crow Holdings, and Rationalwave Capital Partners, were also part of the group.

“Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs @nsitharaman interacted with a U.S. delegation led by Mr. Walter Russell Mead, @HudsonInstitute, in New Delhi today,” the Ministry of Finance said in a post on X. “Discussions focused on geopolitical developments and shared interests within the India–U.S. partnership,” the ministry added.

The meeting comes at a time when India and the U.S. are working to ease trade tensions that have persisted due to tariff-related disagreements. The recent resumption of trade talks has provided relief to both Indian exporters and American investors.

Earlier this month, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer described India’s approach in trade negotiations as “pragmatic” and said both sides were “trying to negotiate a deal.” Speaking at the Economic Club of New York, Greer explained, “The Indians are being pragmatic. We’ve actually been having conversations with the Indians from day one of the administration on the trade side. When you talk about a 50 per cent tariff on India, half of that 25 per cent is really reciprocal. It’s where we’re trying to negotiate a deal.”

His remarks followed his meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New York on September 22.

Last month, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, emphasizing India’s growing role in global trade and strategic cooperation. Rubio later said India remains of “critical importance” to the United States, underscoring the strengthening bilateral ties between the two democracies. (Source: IANS)