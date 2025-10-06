Death Toll Rises to 23 in North Bengal Landslides; Governor’s Office Sets Up Rapid Action Cell

- Advertisement -

Kolkata– The death toll from the massive landslides that struck North Bengal following days of torrential rain has climbed to 23, officials confirmed on Monday. Authorities fear the number may rise further as rescue teams continue search and recovery operations across the hills, Terai, and Dooars regions.

In response to the escalating crisis, the office of West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose has established a rapid action cell within the Raj Bhavan premises to handle distress calls from affected residents and stranded tourists. A special officer has been appointed to head the unit, which has set up a dedicated helpline and email contact for people seeking assistance.

Officials said the former “peace room” inside Raj Bhavan has also been reactivated to serve as a temporary shelter for those rescued and transported to Kolkata. Governor Bose extended his condolences to the families of the victims and urged citizens to remain calm and cooperate with rescue personnel. “The situation is grave, but coordinated efforts are underway to ensure relief and safety,” the Governor’s Office said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that she would travel to North Bengal later in the day to assess the situation firsthand. “A number of tourists are stuck in North Bengal. I have advised them to stay where they are for the time being. The administration is working tirelessly to rescue those trapped in flood- and landslide-affected areas,” she said. Banerjee added that the state government has instructed hotels and lodges not to demand additional lodging fees from stranded tourists during the crisis.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee has directed party workers and volunteers to extend full support and compassion to those affected by the disaster.

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and district administrations in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, multiple teams remain deployed in high-risk areas as rain continues to hamper rescue efforts. Officials said several mountain roads and bridges have been severely damaged, cutting off communication to parts of the region. (Source: IANS)