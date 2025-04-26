Fawad Khan’s ‘Abir Gulaal’ Barred from Indian Release: I&B Ministry Sources

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s upcoming film Abir Gulaal, which also features Indian actress Vaani Kapoor, will not be permitted for release in India, according to sources within the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B).

The decision reportedly follows a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists. Described as one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama incident, the assault occurred at Baisaran, a scenic, high-altitude meadow in Anantnag district accessible only on foot or by pony.

Abir Gulaal—a romantic comedy—was scheduled to release in Indian theatres on May 9. The trailer, which debuted on April 1, showcased a light-hearted storyline centered on romance and flirtation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ow1P5mqy7Eo

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy, the film was shot across picturesque locations in the United Kingdom from October to November 2024, following its official announcement by the production house Indian Stories in late September.

Fawad Khan, one of Pakistan’s most prominent actors, made his Bollywood debut in 2014 opposite Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat, a romantic comedy directed by Shashanka Ghosh. He later appeared in Kapoor & Sons (2016) alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, and was last seen in a major Bollywood production in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), directed by Karan Johar. (Source: IANS)