After Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal Cancels Concert in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Mumbai– Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, singer Shreya Ghoshal has announced the cancellation of her upcoming concert in Surat. The tragic incident, which occurred on April 22, claimed the lives of 26 tourists in the Baisaran Valley.

Sharing an official statement via her Instagram Stories, Shreya conveyed that the decision to cancel the event, scheduled for Saturday, April 26, was taken jointly by her team and the organisers in light of the “recent and tragic events.”

“All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be refunded to the original mode of payment,” read the statement. For any queries, attendees have been asked to contact events@district.in.

A day prior, singer Arijit Singh also called off his scheduled concert in Chennai, originally planned for Sunday, April 27, citing the same tragic developments. He too shared a similar statement through Instagram, ensuring fans of full refunds and expressing solidarity in the wake of the tragedy.

The terror attack in Pahalgam reportedly involved the targeted killing of tourists, who were allegedly separated based on their faith before being executed. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the massacre. TRF emerged after the abrogation of Article 370 in the region.

Both artists’ decisions reflect a broader sense of national mourning and a show of respect for the victims and their families. (Source: IANS)