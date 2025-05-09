Fatty Liver During Pregnancy May Raise Risk of Preterm Birth, Study Finds

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Pregnant women with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), formerly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, face a significantly higher risk of preterm birth, according to a new study published Friday. Notably, this increased risk appears to be independent of obesity, often considered a primary driver of the condition.

MASLD affects nearly 30% of the global population and is commonly associated with metabolic disorders such as Type 2 diabetes and obesity. The condition is becoming more prevalent, particularly among women of reproductive age.

Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden analyzed the relationship between maternal MASLD and pregnancy outcomes using Swedish national registry data. The study, published in the journal eClinicalMedicine, included 240 births from women diagnosed with MASLD and 1,140 matched births from the general population.

The findings revealed that women with MASLD were over three times more likely to deliver prematurely. Crucially, the risk remained elevated even when compared with overweight or obese women without MASLD, suggesting that the liver disease itself—not just high body mass index (BMI)—may play a significant role in adverse pregnancy outcomes.

“This suggests that the association is not solely due to high BMI and that MASLD itself may negatively impact pregnancy,” said lead author Dr. Carole A. Marxer, a postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet.

The study also found that women with MASLD had a 63% higher likelihood of undergoing a cesarean section compared to women in the general population. However, this elevated risk disappeared when MASLD patients were compared with overweight or obese women without the liver condition, indicating that higher BMI may explain the increased C-section rate.

Despite the elevated risks of preterm delivery and cesarean section, the researchers found no increased risk of congenital malformations or stillbirths among infants born to mothers with MASLD.

“It’s important that pregnant women with MASLD are closely monitored throughout their pregnancies to help reduce the risk of complications,” said Dr. Marxer. “There’s also a strong case for updating clinical guidelines to include specific recommendations for managing MASLD during pregnancy.”

Co-author Dr. Jonas F. Ludvigsson, a pediatrician at Örebro University Hospital and professor at Karolinska Institutet, emphasized that while MASLD appears to influence pregnancy outcomes, other contributing factors may also be at play.

The findings highlight the need for heightened awareness and targeted care for pregnant women with MASLD, as healthcare providers seek to address the growing impact of metabolic liver disease on maternal and neonatal health. (Source: IANS)