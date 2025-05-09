Cancer Rates Rising Among U.S. Adults Under 50, NIH Study Finds

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– A new study from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) has revealed a troubling increase in the incidence of several cancer types among adults under the age of 50, based on data from 2010 to 2019. The findings, published in the journal Cancer Discovery, highlight an emerging public health concern as early-onset cancers appear to be on the rise across the United States.

Researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and national mortality records, examining cancer trends across six age groups. Of the 33 cancer types studied, 14 showed a statistically significant increase in at least one younger age group.

Cancers showing the most notable increases included female breast, colorectal, kidney, and uterine cancers—some of which are also increasing among older adults.

“This study provides a starting point for understanding which cancers are rising in adults under age 50,” said Dr. Meredith Shiels, the study’s lead author and a senior investigator at the National Cancer Institute. “The reasons behind these increases likely vary by cancer type and could include a mix of rising risk factors, changes in screening practices, and updates in cancer classification and diagnosis.”

Despite these concerning trends, the study also found that 19 other cancers—such as lung and prostate—declined in incidence, resulting in relatively stable overall cancer rates and mortality during the study period. Mortality trends were tracked through 2022.

Among early-onset cancers, female breast cancer had the steepest rise, with approximately 4,800 more cases diagnosed in 2019 than would have been expected based on 2010 rates. Other significant contributors to the increase included colorectal, kidney, uterine, and pancreatic cancers, which together accounted for over 80% of the additional early-onset cases identified in 2019.

Researchers noted that rising rates of obesity, poor diet, and sedentary lifestyles could be contributing to these increases, especially in colorectal and kidney cancers. Advances in imaging technology and more aggressive screening strategies may also be leading to earlier detection, which could partly explain the upward trend in diagnosis among younger populations.

“This emerging pattern of early-onset cancers underscores the need for more research to identify and address the underlying causes,” the authors concluded.

The findings signal a call to action for clinicians, public health officials, and researchers to better understand shifting cancer risks and potentially reevaluate screening and prevention strategies for younger adults. (Source: IANS)