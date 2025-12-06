Face-to-Face: Hindi Manch Leaders Preview Sahitya Sammelan 2025 and Launch of First Hindi Language Quiz

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–Hindi Manch is preparing to host its 2025 Sahitya Sammelan, an annual program focused on celebrating Hindi literature and cultural expression in New England. This year’s event will be held on Sunday, December 14 at 5 p.m. at the Academy of Creative Arts in Burlington, Massachusetts.

In advance of the program, India New England News spoke with Hindi Manch President Preetesh Shrivastava and volunteer leader Anish Khanzode about what attendees can expect and how the event fits into the organization’s broader mission.

To watch the 11-minute Face-to-Face interview, please click here, or on the image below.

The Sahitya Sammelan traditionally features poetry, sher-o-shayari, songs, and other literary presentations by community artists. Shrivastava noted that the program has served as a platform for both emerging and experienced performers to share work rooted in Hindi language and culture. This year, the organization is adding a new interactive component: its first Hindi-language quiz show, Sahitya Ka Gyaan, Khoje Hindi Vidvaan. The quiz will cover areas including Hindi literature, vocabulary, idioms, and cultural topics. Teams may register in advance, and the format is designed so audience members can participate informally from their seats.

Shrivastava said the quiz supports Hindi Manch’s ongoing goal of creating accessible ways for community members to connect with the language. “Hindi Manch has always believed in creating innovative programs that bring our community closer to the Hindi language,” he said, noting that the quiz is intended to encourage learning in a collaborative setting. Khanzode, who is helping organize the program, emphasized that the quiz is aimed at all levels of Hindi speakers, not only experts.

Along with the new quiz show, the event will include the poetry and literary performances that have defined Sahitya Sammelan since its inception. Tickets and quiz team registration are available at HindiManch.org.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Location: Academy of Creative Arts, Burlington, MA