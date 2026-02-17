Voices of Tradition and Innovation: Carnatic Maestros Set to Illuminate LearnQuest Music Festival 2026

BOSTON — The LearnQuest Academy of Music has unveiled an impressive lineup of Carnatic vocalists for the 18th Annual LearnQuest Music Festival, scheduled for April 3–5, 2026.

As the festival approaches its two-decade milestone, it continues to serve as one of New England’s premier platforms for Indian classical music, presenting artists who embody both deep-rooted lineage and evolving artistic vision.

This year’s featured Carnatic vocalists — Anahita and Apoorva, Sudha Ragunathan, Sunil R. Gargyan, and Gayathri Venkataraghavan — represent a spectrum of stylistic nuance shaped by the guru–shishya tradition and enriched by global performance experience.

The 2026 festival theme spotlights the power of ensemble and collaborative presentation in Indian classical music. While solo artistry remains central to both Carnatic and Hindustani traditions, this year’s programming emphasizes musical dialogue — between melody and rhythm, vocalist and accompanist — celebrating spontaneity, depth, and shared creative expression.

Below is a closer look at the artists who will grace the stage.

Anahita & Apoorva

Among the most sought-after sister duos in Carnatic music today, Anahita and Apoorva are celebrated for their seamless synchrony, emotive depth, and scholarly grounding. Initiated into music by their grandmother, Smt. Shanthi Jayaraman, they later trained under Sangeet Samrat Chitravina N. Ravikiran and Acharya Ratnakara Chitravina Shri Narasimhan.

Recognized as child prodigies from the age of six, the sisters are recipients of the Government of India’s CCRT Scholarship and the MS Subbulakshmi Fellowship from Shanmukhananda Sabha, Mumbai. Their 2025 AIR National Programme recorded one of the highest listenerships in recent years, and their digital presence has crossed one million views worldwide.

Equally active as researchers, producers, and educators, the duo has collaborated with cultural luminaries across disciplines and toured extensively in India, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and the UAE. Anahita is also proficient in Chitravina, while Apoorva is an accomplished violinist, adding further dimension to their artistic repertoire.

Sudha Ragunathan

A towering figure in Carnatic music, Sudha Ragunathan’s voice has enthralled audiences worldwide for decades. A recipient of the Padma Bhushan and the prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi title, she is known for her mastery of complex ragas, authentic renditions of kritis, and effortless command of kalpana swaras.

Sudha’s musical journey began under her mother, Smt. Choodamani, and Vidwan B.V. Lakshman, before she received a Central Government scholarship to train under the legendary Dr. M.L. Vasanthakumari. Serving as MLV’s vocal support for over a decade, Sudha credits her guru not only for musical excellence but for life lessons that shaped her artistic philosophy.

A top-ranking artist for All India Radio and Doordarshan, she has released over 200 albums and performed at major festivals globally. Beyond performance, Sudha founded the Samudhaaya Foundation in 1999, supporting humanitarian causes ranging from disaster relief to pediatric healthcare and arts outreach in underserved communities.

Gayathri Venkataraghavan

Affectionately known as GV, Gayathri Venkataraghavan is renowned for her melodious, shruti-aligned voice imbued with bhava and devotional intensity. Her ability to articulate complex musical ideas with clarity and creativity has earned her a respected place among contemporary Carnatic vocalists.

With over two decades of teaching experience, GV has mentored students across continents through workshops, lecture demonstrations, and masterclasses. Her students have gone on to perform and teach internationally.

She is the founder of Gāna Vinyāsa, a school dedicated to nurturing future performers, rasikas, and teachers through structured learning and deep aesthetic appreciation. Through performance and pedagogy, Gayathri continues to balance innovation with fidelity to classical tradition.

Sunil R. Gargyan

Sunil R. Gargyan began his Carnatic journey at the age of three under Shri S. Bashyam, later training with Shri P.B. Shrirangachari. From 2008 until 2020, he had the privilege of learning under Padma Bhushan awardee and Sangeetha Kala Acharya Shri P.S. Narayanaswamy. He is currently guided by Vidwan Shri Sriram Parasuram.

Committed to propagating Carnatic music in its purest form, Sunil’s artistry reflects rigorous training and deep respect for tradition. In 2019, he was awarded the prestigious “A” Grade by All India Radio, Chennai — a recognition of his dedication and musical excellence.

Known for his disciplined approach and nuanced interpretations, Sunil brings both structural clarity and emotional depth to his performances, appealing to connoisseurs and new listeners alike.

As the LearnQuest Music Festival enters its 18th year, the 2026 edition promises not only stellar performances but also a celebration of lineage, collaboration, and the enduring vitality of Indian classical music in a global context.