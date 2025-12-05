Bollywood Roundup: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, and more…

- Advertisement -

Deepika Raves Over Ranveer Singh’s Epic Comeback in ‘Dhurandhar’

MUMBAI — Ranveer Singh is back on the big screen after nearly two years, and no one is cheering louder than his wife, Deepika Padukone.

Deepika grabbed an early show of Aditya Dhar’s action-packed drama “Dhurandhar” on Friday and immediately jumped onto Instagram to gush about it. She didn’t hold back, calling all 3 hours and 34 minutes “worth every minute” and urging fans to rush to theatres. “Soo incredibly proud of you ranveersingh!” she wrote, praising the entire cast and crew.

Earlier in the day, Yami Gautam also shared a heartfelt note for her husband and the film’s director, Aditya Dhar, calling him one of the “hardest working” people she knows. She said the team poured “heart, devotion, passion, sweat, blood, [and] tears” into the project and declared release day “DHURANDHAR DAY.”

The film stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshay Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan, and is loosely inspired by Operation Lyari, a major crackdown on gang violence in Karachi.

Karan Johar Gets Nostalgic, Calls ‘DDLJ’ His True Training Ground

MUMBAI — Karan Johar took a sentimental trip down memory lane on Thursday as he celebrated 30 years of “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” calling the Shah Rukh Khan–Kajol classic his “training ground” and wishing director Aditya Chopra a “Happy Teachers Day.”

KJo, who worked as an assistant director on the blockbuster and even popped up on screen as SRK’s buddy, shared an emotional note on Instagram. He called Yash Raj Films his “alma mater” and said DDLJ gave him “life long relationships” and “the most indelible memories.”

The milestone celebration turned even bigger in London, where SRK and Kajol unveiled a bronze statue of their iconic characters Raj and Simran at Leicester Square. It’s the first time an Indian film has been honored with a statue there, joining legends like Harry Potter and Mary Poppins.

The duo marked the moment with a joint Instagram post, dropping pictures from the reveal and writing, “Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj & Simran… celebrating 30 years of DDLJ!” They urged fans to visit the statue and “make more memories” with the beloved film.

Krystle D’Souza Says Dancing With Ranveer Singh Made Her ‘Level Up’

MUMBAI — Krystle D’Souza is cranking up the energy in “Shararat,” her fiery dance track with Ranveer Singh from “Dhurandhar,” and she says working with the superstar pushed her into a whole new league.

Calling the shift into high-octane dance “exciting and empowering,” Krystle said sharing the screen with a performer as explosive as Ranveer automatically raises the bar. “The vibe on set was incredible,” she said. “Everyone brought something unique. It feels like we’re part of something really grand.”

She added that “Shararat” had “mass connect” from the moment they shot it, thanks to its beats, hook step, and full-on madness. “People will be dancing to this one for a long time,” she predicted.

Krystle, who began her TV career in 2007 and later made her film debut in “Chehre,” joins an ensemble cast in Aditya Dhar’s “Dhurandhar,” starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and more. The film draws inspiration from RAW operations and the real-life crackdown known as Operation Lyari.

Kareena Kapoor Says Meghna Gulzar Is Showing Her the ‘Real Mumbai’

MUMBAI — Kareena Kapoor Khan is deep into the gritty world of her upcoming crime drama “Daayra,” and she says director Meghna Gulzar is dragging her across Mumbai’s wildest, farthest corners — and she’s loving it.

A production source revealed that Kareena has been “travelling across interiors” for the shoot, hopping from Khalapur to Bhiwandi to Virar. On December 4, she even posted a photo joking about Meghna taking her on a full city tour.

The schedule has been hectic, with long hours and constant location changes, but the source said the energy on set is “incredible” and Kareena is enjoying every mile. “She’s getting to see the real Mumbai,” the insider added.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, “Daayra” pairs Kareena with Prithviraj Sukumaran in a dark, intense crime drama. Prithviraj plays a police inspector, while Kareena takes on a fierce, mysterious role designed to push her dramatic range.

Kareena, who announced the film earlier this year while celebrating 25 years in Bollywood, called working with Meghna a “dream come true” and praised Prithviraj as a major talent. She said “Daayra” is bold, thought-provoking, and promises to challenge both the cast and the audience.

The thriller, first announced in September 2025, is shaping up to be one of the most gripping crime dramas of the year.

Shah Rukh Khan Says He Never Saw ‘DDLJ’ Becoming a Global Phenomenon

MUMBAI — Shah Rukh Khan admits he never imagined “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” would explode into the global, generation-defining phenomenon it is today.

Celebrating the film’s 30th anniversary, SRK and Kajol unveiled a bronze statue of their iconic characters, Raj and Simran, at London’s Leicester Square — the first time an Indian film has earned a place among legends like Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, and Paddington.

SRK said he always knew the movie would be liked, but nothing prepared the cast for the legacy it would leave behind. “None of us had any idea DDLJ would become this in people’s hearts,” he said. “I’m very fortunate and very grateful.”

He added that London holds special meaning for both him and Kajol. “UK, London is quite responsible for our stardom,” he said, noting how the film made them breakout stars overseas.

Khan also reminisced about shooting the film with a young Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar. “It was a fun trip of 30–40 days… free-wheeling shooting in Switzerland and England,” he recalled, even admitting they filmed a scene in Leicester Square without permission and “got away with it.”

Calling the statue a proud moment for Indian cinema, SRK said it marks how far Bollywood has come in winning global love.

Alia Bhatt’s November Dump Is Full of Family, Festivities, and Big Milestones

MUMBAI — Alia Bhatt’s November was packed with love, celebrations, and major family moments — and she’s sharing it all in a heart-melting photo dump.

The “Jigra” star gave fans a peek into daughter Raha’s third birthday on November 6, posting a sweet shot of the two twinning in pink, backs to the camera. She also shared a cozy moment with mom Soni Razdan, while dad Mahesh Bhatt played photographer.

The month also marked a huge milestone: Alia and Ranbir’s Griha Pravesh puja for their brand-new Bandra mansion, a six-story dream home reportedly worth around Rs 250 crore. Photos showed the couple performing rituals together, plus a warm hug from Neetu Kapoor with a portrait of the late Rishi Kapoor in the background. Ranbir was also seen bowing before his father’s picture during the ceremony.

Alia rounded off the post with glimpses from sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday on November 28, including matching black outfits and a glowing smile. “My eternal sunshine,” she wrote in a heartfelt birthday message.

Captioning the whole roundup “november 2025… you were a month & a half,” Alia made it clear that the month was full of blessings — and fans are loving the glimpse into her picture-perfect family life. (Source: IANS)